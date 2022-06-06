Former Falcons DE Leads USFL in Sacks; Potential Atlanta Reunion?

Chris Odom had two separate offseason stints with the Falcons.

It's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons need to address their pass rush this offseason.

And the team has definitely made an effort, signing veteran linebacker Lorenzo Carter and drafting rookies Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone, but the team might need some more reinforcements. That could come in the form of a familiar face.

This spring, former Falcons defensive end Chris Odom has been tearing up the USFL with the Houston Gamblers.

On Sunday, Odom became the first player in the league to reach the 10-sack threshold and recorded three sacks in a loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits.

His 11 sacks lead the USFL while nobody else in the league has more than seven.

Odom went undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2017 and signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. However, Odom failed to make the 53-man roster and was cut by the team just before the start of the season.

Odom played seven games with the Green Bay Packers last season after picking him up off waivers.

In 2018, after being cut by the Packers, Odom joined the AAF's Salt Lake Stallions. After the AAF folded midway through its inaugural season, the Falcons signed him to a two-year deal ... only to cut him just before the 2019 season.

Odom caught on with Washington later that season and suited up for four games in 2019, recording his first two NFL sacks in a game against the Carolina Panthers.

Odom hadn't played pro football since 2019 before joining the Gamblers, and he's definitely made the most of his opportunity.

He's looking to parlay his strong play into a path back to the NFL, and maybe the third time could be the charm for the Falcons.