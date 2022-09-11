Falcons RB Damien Williams Suffers Injury; Will He Return?

The first injury of the Atlanta Falcons' regular season happened to running back Damien Williams.

On a first-down carry, Williams made two New Orleans Saints defenders miss in the backfield but could only make it back to the line of scrimmage. There, center Drew Dalman and right guard Chris Lindstrom fell on top of him, and Williams remained down after the play.

The Falcons have officially ruled Williams as questionable to return with a rib injury.

Atlanta's running back depth was already thin heading into the game, as Cordarrelle Patterson and Avery Williams were the only other two active runners. Rookie halfback Tyler Allgeier was a healthy scratch.

If Damien Williams is unable to return, the Falcons will have to give Patterson a heavier workload on the ground, in contrast to the versatile, chess-piece role Atlanta appears to value him in.

Williams' best NFL season came in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs, when he posted 498 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries in addition to 213 receiving yards and two score on 30 catches.

Williams was key in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory, as he ran for 104 yards and scored twice in Kansas City's 24-20 comeback win. The 30-year-old opted out of the 2020 season to help take care of his mother, who was undergoing cancer treatments.

As a member of the Chicago Bears, Williams totaled 164 yards and reached the endzone twice on 40 carries across 12 games (two starts) last season.

Williams had a strong training camp and preseason, firmly establishing himself as Atlanta's No. 2 running back and a valuable piece for head coach Arthur Smith's offense. His availability throughout Sunday's contest with the Saints ultimately remains to be seen, but the Falcons will be keen on getting him back on the field if he's able.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.