Saints vs. Falcons Inactives: Drake London IN, But Who Won't Play Week 1?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Who will have to wait to make their 2022 debut?

The clock is ticking as the Atlanta Falcons offseason comes down to its final minutes. To start the season, the Falcons face their biggest rival ... the New Orleans Saints.

It's exactly how last season ended and how this one will begin, but for some players, they will have to wait at least one more week for their personal offseason to end.

Here's a look at today's inactives ...

New Orleans Saints

WR Tre'Quan Smith

RB Dwayne Washington

CB Paulson Adebo

OL Wyatt Davis

TE Nick Vannett

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Smith, Washington and Adebo were all ruled out with injuries on Friday, so it's no surprise to see them on the injury report today. Offensive tackle Landon Young did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited Friday. Wide receiver Michael Thomas, defensive back J.T. Gray and safety Tyrann Mathieu were all questionable on Friday, but all will play today.

Atlanta Falcons

WR Damiere Byrd

RB Tyler Allgeier

OLB DeAngelo Malone

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

OL Chuma Edoga

The Falcons had a relatively clean injury report this week, only deeming rookie wide receiver Drake London and cornerback Darren Hall questionable for the game. Both are active for today's game. Rookies Tyler Allgeier and DeAngelo Malone will have to wait a week to make their NFL debuts, while wide receiver Damiere Byrd and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga are not making an appearance today.

The Falcons and Saints kick off at 1 p.m.

