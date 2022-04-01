Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons Ex Dante Fowler Must Pay $280K in Florida Battery Case

“The punitive damages awarded by the jury speak for themselves,” said Jonathon Douglas, the victim’s attorney.

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler has been ordered to pay $280,000 in compensatory and punitive damages for a 2017 altercation in which he struck a man at outside an apartment complex in St. Petersburg, Fla., a civil jury in Florida ordered Thursday.

Fowler, who was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the time, served a one-game NFL suspension during the 2018 season for the incident. Fowler pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery, criminal mischief and petty theft and issued an apology at the time.

“I would like to start off by apologizing to the organization of the Jacksonville Jaguars and also the city of Jacksonville for my actions and for what had gone down,” Fowler said then. “I just wanted to let people know and everybody know that’s not me as a person. I’m a better person than that, and it won’t happen again.”

Fowler, then age 22, this offseason signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Cowboys, a transaction that reunites Fowler with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, with whom he is close. Quinn coached Fowler at the University of Florida and then in 2020 when Quinn was head coach of the Falcons.

The ruling provides legal closure to an incident for which Fowler served a one-game NFL suspension in 2018. He is not liable to additional penalty from the league. The four-day trial was held at the Pinellas County Courthouse in St. Petersburg.

According to the arrest report, in July 2017, Fowler was driving and failed to stop fully at a stop sign, nearly resulting in a collision with another vehicle. Alvin Trotman, then 55 and a resident at the apartment complex, witnessed the near collision and made a comment.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16780970
Play

Does Kyle Hamilton's Diminishing Draft Stock Change Falcons Game Plan?

Kyle Hamilton could be viewed as a steal for the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 pick

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Desmond Ridder Cincinnati Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
Play

3 Backup Quarterback Options For Falcons In 2022

The Atlanta Falcons saw their quarterback situation move quickly this offseason. Now, they could be in search of some help behind Marcus Mariota.

By Greg Patuto23 hours ago
23 hours ago
jarrett smith
Play

Grady Jarrett Plans: Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Speaks Out

Want Jarrett in Atlanta? “Absolutely, we love Grady,'' says Arthur Blank.

By Mike FisherMar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
USATSI_16649902_168388359_lowres

DeMarcus Lawrence

USATSI_17413787_168388359_lowres

DeMarcus Lawrence

fowler lamb
Dante Fowler Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Fowler then allegedly exited his vehicle, struck Trotman, stepped on his eyeglasses and threw Trotman’s grocery bag, which contained recently liquor, into a nearby lake. Trotman, who turned 60 this week, filed a civil lawsuit in August of 2018. In his complaint, he claimed he “suffered a torn rotator cuff and exacerbation of cervical spine injuries, among other injuries” as a result of Fowler knocking him to the ground.

Of the awarded damages, $150,000 were punitive.

“The punitive damages awarded by the jury speak for themselves,” said Jonathon Douglas, the victim’s attorney.

dante fowler
Dante Fowler vs. Jacksonville
Dante Fowler Atlanta Falcons

Fowler, now 28, was the NFL's No. 3 overall pick by the Jaguars. He was later traded to the Los Angeles Rams, where he recorded a career-high 11. 5 sacks in 2019. He signed with the Falcons and played there for two years before his release this offseason.

DeMarcus Lawrence and the Cowboys have agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, so Lawrence is back. But the turn of events that saw Randy Gregory bolt Dallas in favor of the Denver Broncos meant a vacancy in Dallas. So along with the re-signing of Dorance Armstrong, the Cowboys are hoping Fowler rejuvenates his career in Dallas. ... as the Falcons move on.

USATSI_16780970
News

Does Kyle Hamilton's Diminishing Draft Stock Change Falcons Game Plan?

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Desmond Ridder Cincinnati Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

3 Backup Quarterback Options For Falcons In 2022

By Greg Patuto23 hours ago
jarrett smith
News

Grady Jarrett Plans: Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Speaks Out

By Mike FisherMar 31, 2022
USATSI_13471526
News

Promising Pro Day: Which WR Impressed Falcons After Dazzling Display?

By Jeremy BrenerMar 31, 2022
arias bowles
News

NFC South BREAKING: Bruce Arians Retiring; Todd Bowles to Become Tampa Bay Bucs Coach

By Mike FisherMar 30, 2022
Sam Howell UNC Senior Bowl
News

Could Falcons Target North Carolina QB Sam Howell?

By Greg PatutoMar 30, 2022
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News

Arthur Smith On Tom Brady: 'I Never Thought He Retired'

By Greg PatutoMar 30, 2022
smith mariota
News

Will Marcus Mariota Succeed in Atlanta? 3 Reasons Why Falcons Fit Works

By Jeremy BrenerMar 30, 2022