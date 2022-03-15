Skip to main content

'U-Turn': What Went Wrong - Contract Issue Causing Randy Gregory to Stiff Cowboys, Sign With Broncos

DeMarcus Lawrence's contract was going to help keep his teammate in Dallas. But that's reportedly over now. And here's why ...

FRISCO - Teamwork makes the dream work. And, in the case of the Dallas Cowboys, makes the contracts work also.

Or, at least it did for a minute there.

Using salary-cap room made available by a re-structured deal to DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys on Tuesday agreed to give his defensive-end bookend Randy Gregory a five-year, $70 million contract including $28 million guaranteed.

That happened just after breakfast. But before the meal could be digested, an odd "u-turn'': The free agent Gregory accepted the same contract with the Denver Broncos.

broncos gregory
jerry jones randy gregory clutch
quinn gregory

The good news: Lawrence's new deal, worth $40 million but guaranteeing him $30 million over the next three years, sliced his $27 million cap impact in 2022 almost literally in half. So the Cowboys can still go shopping.

The bad news?

A team source tells CowboysSI.com that re-signing coming free agent Gregory was “a major priority”.

Why was the deal botched?

As we understand it, the two sides had their agreement. But at some point, the Cowboys either interjected - or Gregory's side noticed - some sort of "behavioral clause'' tucked into the deal.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

chandler j
Play

Dallas Detour: With Gregory Gone, Do Cowboys Pursue Chandler Jones?

Dallas has a pass-rush void to fill after Randy Gregory's abrupt change-of-heart

By Richie Whitt51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
jerry jones randy gregory clutch
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: Randy Gregory Deal 'Falls Apart,' DE Signing with Broncos - Report

The Cowboys have some tough free-agent decisions to make this offseason, and Denver reportedly just made one result even harder to take.

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
cow o line
Play

Cowboys' Connor Williams Signs with Dolphins, Joins Trade Bait La'el Collins

The Cowboys will revamped Williams' left guard spot - but probably not by moving tackle La'el Collins there.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

And Gregory's side balked.

Dallas is within its rights to ask for such a thing, given Gregory's spotty history. But Gregory - with other bidders on the phone - is within his rights to change his mind.

So he did. Over brunch.

The Cowboys were hoping Gregory would give them a “hometown discount,” owner Jerry Jones saying, he had a “good visit” with Gregory's agent at the Senior Bowl.

“Knowing our time together,” Jones added, “and some of the pluses and some of the times that we’ve had to work through some of the not-so-fun things, that will serve us well.”

It didn't serve Dallas well. It's ... not so fun.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

chandler j
News

Dallas Detour: With Gregory Gone, Do Cowboys Pursue Chandler Jones?

By Richie Whitt51 minutes ago
jerry jones randy gregory clutch
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Randy Gregory Deal 'Falls Apart,' DE Signing with Broncos - Report

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
cow o line
News

Cowboys' Connor Williams Signs with Dolphins, Joins Trade Bait La'el Collins

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
cow d lewis malik
News

Cowboys Sign Malik Hooker

By Cowboys Maven Staff3 hours ago
watson cooper
News

Deshaun Watson Trade to Browns Following Amari Cooper Deal with Cowboys?

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
bobby wagner
News

Cowboys and Seahawks Ex LB Bobby Wagner in 'Exploratory' Talks - Source

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
jerry tank clutch
News

Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: DeMarcus Lawrence Signs, $40 Million in New Contract

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
watson saints panthers
News

Texans QB Deshaun Watson 'Rejects' Seahawks; Monday Meetings on Trade with 2 NFC Teams

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago