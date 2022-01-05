Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    Falcons Cut QB: New Roster Moves Mean Depth Chart Shake-Up

    The Atlanta Falcons depth chart got an infusion of talent back from the reserve list this week.

    The Atlanta Falcons missed several players last week who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons lost to the Bills 29-15 and were eliminated from playoff contention.

    Those players have cleared protocols and have been integrated back into Falcons depth chart. Atlanta made several changes leading into Sunday's finale with the New Orleans Saints.

    On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Marlon Davidson, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, and edge James Vaughters were activated. Each player is a key reserve that the Falcons missed as they wore down against the Bills running game on Sunday.

    Cornerback Fabian Moreau was out against the Bills, but he is still listed on the depth chart as the starter opposite A.J. Terrell. The injury reports this week will give us a better indication if he is expected to play on Sunday.

    On offense, tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, and lineman Willie Beavers were also activated.

    Sharpe reclaimed his spot as the starter opposite Russell Gage on the latest depth chart.

    Hurst is listed as a starter opposite Kyle Pitts on the depth chart. He could see his most snaps of the season on Sunday with Kyle Pitts looking doubtful.

    With Pitts getting injured and Hurst out last week, Parker Hesse got an extended look after being flexed from the practice squad. He was signed to the active roster on Tuesday, a sign that Pitts might not be ready to go against the Saints.

    The Falcons also released quarterback Matt Barkley. Feleipe Franks spent part of last week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Barkley was claimed on waivers to provide insurance. With Franks back on the active roster, Barkley wasn't retained.

    Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

    OFFENSE

    WR) Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake
    TE) Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse
    LT) Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard
    LG) Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
    C) Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
    RG) Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
    RT) Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett
    TE) Hayden Hurst, Lee Smith, Keith Smith
    WR) Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
    RB) Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison
    QB) Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen -or- Feleipe Franks

    DEFENSE

    DL) Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
    DL) Tyeler Davison, Ta'Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
    DL) Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
    OLB) Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland, James Vaughters
    LB) Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
    LB) Foye Oluokun, Daren Bates
    OLB) Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
    CB) A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
    S) Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams
    S) Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
    CB) Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

    SPECIAL TEAM

    Falcons Cut QB: New Roster Moves Mean Depth Chart Shake-Up

    K) Younghoe Koo
    P) Thomas Morstead
    LS) Josh Harris
    H) Thomas Morstead
    PR) Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
    KOR) Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

    Falcons Cut QB: New Roster Moves Mean Depth Chart Shake-Up

