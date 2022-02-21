Close To Home: Georgia's George Pickens To Falcons?

Skip to main content

Probably wouldn't hurt for the Atlanta Falcons to consider drafting players from 2021 national champion Georgia right up the road. 

Atlanta currently finds itself in a pinch with receiver Calvin Ridley. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Falcons' owner Arthur Blank has made it clear he wants the perimeter target to return, but the front office might receive a deal too good to pass up. 

Regardless of Ridley's status, Atlanta needs help at receiver with Russell Gage expected to hit free agency. With two picks in the second round, it should be easy for the Falcons to find a pass-catcher to team with rookie sensation Kyle Pitts. 

That's where George Pickens fits in. He might be the biggest high-risk, high-reward prospect in the class, but it's one the Falcons shouldn't be afraid to pull the trigger on. 

Pickens entered last offseason as potentially the top receiving prospect of 2022. In his first two years with the Bulldogs, the Hoover, Ala., native recorded back-to-back seasons of more than 500 receiving yards. 

Before the end of spring football, Pickens tore his ACL in practice and missed most of the 2021 season. He did appear in the final four games, averaged 21.1 yards per catch and helping Georgia win its first national title since 1981. 

Pickens is known for his physical style at the line of scrimmage and ability the create separation. The 6-3 target rarely drops passes and does a great job tracking the ball in air against any type of coverage. 

The combine will dictate Pickens' final draft grade. A strong showcase could make him a target as early as Round 1. An average outing likely keeps him in the Day 2 conversation. 

Atlanta currently owns the No. 43. No. 58 and No. 74 selections on Day 2. If the team addresses defensive needs with the No. 8 selection, one of the three picks should be Pickens. 

Atlanta is missing that physical, big-bodied receiver in the mold of Julio Jones. Pickens might not be as bulky, but his footwork, extensive route tree and natural hands make him a potential replacement on the boundary with proper coaching. 

Pickens' upside makes him a possible bargain selection on Day 2. His popularity in the state of Georgia would make him a fan favorite if he develops into a star at the next level. 

Picks in the second and third round are ones that make general managers go from good to great. Falcons GM Terry Fontenot needs a big offseason and Pickens very well could be a Day 2 prize.  

