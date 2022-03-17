Now that Foye Oluokun is off to Jacksonville, linebacker has likely become a priority for the Atlanta Falcons' NFL Draft. For now, the team still owns all of its picks, but that could change in an instant following a maybe-trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Nakobe Dean Nakobe Dean Nakobe Dean

Until further notice, let's say Atlanta has its pick at No. 8. Acquiring a thumper linebacker might be the top need on general manager Terry Fontenot's "best player available" list.

Atlanta was well-represented at Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday in Athens. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was there. Several scouts also spoke afterward with several prospects, including linebacker Naboke Dean.

Could he be an option for Atlanta early?

Dean did not test during the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. He measured in at 5-11, 229 pounds, but he played much bigger than that on the way to helping Georgia win its first national title since 1981.

Turn on the tape, there's a heat-seeking missile coming toward you each snap. The 2021 Dick Butkus Award winner tallied 72 tackles. 10.5 tackles for loss and was second on the team in sacks with six. He also recorded 31 QB hurries, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

Atlanta got a look at him in person. It likely has its answer on if he makes the cut for the "BPA" approach.

“He was a year younger than those guys, so all those guys were a year younger than him,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters of Dean. “I certainly think his character, his competitiveness. To get on the field in that room, you had to be on it. It raised the standard, it raised the bar.”

Dean said he was frustrated that he couldn't run drills and show off his speed. Still nursing a pec injury, the junior only worked position drills. Even then, one could tell he wasn't a full strength, looking rusty and sluggish.

"I'm my hardest critic," Dean said. "I missed a couple balls. Legs got a little tired, got a little heavy. That's probably me just starting to run last week. All in all, I had fun, and I know what to do to get better ready for football-specific drills."

Nakobe Dean Nakobe Dean Nakobe Dean

If the Falcons have a player they believe is a difference-maker, they have the draft capital to move back into the end of the first. With four picks in the top 100, a trade of a second- and later-round selection could give them a shot to grab Dean.