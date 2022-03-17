Skip to main content

Do Falcons Fans Want Deshaun Watson Trade?

Falcons' fans might be second guessing the idea of trading for Watson.

It was a surprise to see the Atlanta Falcons get in on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. It has been just two days since this was announced but the Falcons seem to be moving quickly.

On Wednesday, Atlanta met with Watson and decided to go all out. Watson, a Gainesville, Georgia native, was treated to a day near his hometown before the Falcons made an offer to the Houston Texans. It's still unknown if Watson becomes a Falcon, but if he does, would the fans be all in?

If a recent poll posted on our Twitter account is any indication, this might not be the case.

After a full day of voting, 51% of fans would say yes to a trade for Watson. This is because of the pure fact that he would make them a better team. While it seems pretty cut and dry, it is not always so easy.

On the flip side, 49% of fans who said no to the trade. Specifically, 22% said no because the price would be too much. It is unknown what the Falcons offered Houston but it had to include multiple draft picks and potentially some talent. The other 27% said no because Watson comes with too much baggage.

Watson was cleared of all criminal charges and this is when the trade market began to heat up once again. He is still facing 22 civil lawsuits with many alleging sexual assault and misconduct. This seems like a situation that could still become a bit sticky at times.

At the end of the day, Watson makes Atlanta a better team. The question is, do fans believe the Falcons are ready to win now and is the risk worth the potential reward?

