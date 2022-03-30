Could Falcons Target North Carolina QB Sam Howell?

The Atlanta Falcons currently hold the eighth pick in the draft. Could they key in on the Tar Heel quarterback?

North Carolina held its Pro Day on Monday and of course, Sam Howell was the big ticket during the event.

All 32 NFL teams sent representatives to Chapel Hill to get a look at the signal caller. Teams like the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Seattle Seahawks were well-represented watching Howell put in a stellar workout.

Sitting at No. 8 in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons have been linked to some quarterbacks. Could Howell be in the cards on draft night?

The Falcons recently traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. They signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal in free agency but this does not mean that they are out of the running for another passer. The question is, where will Howell be drafted?

Since the end of the NFL season, Howell has been all over draft boards. There are some that have the Tar Heel slipping out of the first round while some believe he could be in the top 10. It is hard to imagine the Falcons taking a quarterback with the eighth overall selection, given the amount of holes that are on their roster. Even if they do, Howell might not be the first option.

Atlanta has been linked to Malik Willis in some mock drafts. The Liberty quarterback has opened eyes in recent weeks since the NFL Combine and is expected to be the first quarterback taken. There are teams ahead of Atlanta that need a quarterback, such as the Giants and Carolina Panthers. If Willis is gone, it is even harder to imagine that the Falcons will opt for more help under center.

If Willis was on the board, it would still behoove the Falcons to look elsewhere. This is a team that has been decimated on the outside and could use a wide receiver. This is also a top-heavy group of pass catchers and one will be there at No. 8 — either Garrett Wilson, Drake London, or Chris Olave.

The second or third round seems like the right spot for the Falcons to consider a quarterback. Names like Desmond Ridder will be available on Day 2 and this is a safer gamble rather than putting all eggs into the No. 8 selection.

There is no doubt that the Falcons need help under center long-term. With Mariota signed for two years, this gives Atlanta a bridge to find their next franchise quarterback. This year, it would not make much sense to reach for Howell or any other quarterback with the eighth pick.