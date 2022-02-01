Falcons Finding Senior Bowl QB? Scouting The Big 6

Here's what Falcons fans need to know about the quarterbacks at the 2022 Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. -- Sooner or later, the Atlanta Falcons will need to consider life after Matt Ryan. Can their next franchise quarterback be found in the 2022 NFL Draft? Perhaps the Senior Bowl will give a bit more context.

Atlanta, which currently owns the No. 8 pick in April's draft, likely won't need to look early for the heir apparent to Ryan. With holes on both sides of the line, plus a potential need for a new top wide receiver, the Falcons have pressing needs to fix first if they hope to contend next fall.

Then again, say they fall in love with the top quarterback? Say one name impresses enough that if they're available at the No. 43 or No. 56 selection, they have to pull the trigger?

Six quarterbacks currently have arrived in Mobile to cushion their status in the race for the title of QB1. Most NFL draft experts believe that all six names are among the best options in the class as a whole, with Ole Miss' Matt Corral being the seventh.

For Atlanta fans, what do you need to know? Who are the players looking to claim the title of top quarterback and what are scouts hoping to see from the next crop of gunslingers? Let's a take a little more of a deep dive at the position.

Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Outside of the hand size — which won't be measured until the combine in March — Pickett's tools could make him the top name when all is said and done. His velocity isn't at the same level of Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, but he has some zip to go along with his overall quality accuracy.

Pickett improved his mechanics this past offseason thanks to the help of former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. His overall pocket awareness helped him avoid the pressure, leading to his 42 touchdown passes and 67.2 completion rating.

The biggest concern will be Pickett's hand size and how working with a different center can throw him off his rhythm. Outside of that, it'll be hard to imagine Pickett not being a guaranteed first-rounder by the time Saturday rolls around.

Carson Strong, Nevada

On arm strength alone, Strong lives up to his name. He has incredible zip on the football and coming from an air raid system, passing vertically is his go-to.

Strong's biggest concern has to be his mobility, or lack of mobility for that matter. A pocket-passer through and through, he'll need to show that he can evade the pressure behind an inconsistent offensive line while still maintaining his accuracy on the run.

A nice option early on Day 2, Atlanta could sit him for a season and work out the kinks with Smith before taking over in 2023. Should he thrive this week the 43rd pick could end up being a quarterback.

Malik Willis, Liberty

The upside of Willis is his biggest selling point. He has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback thanks to his arm strength, mobility and vision when flushed outside the pocket.

The biggest question is if it can all come together.

Willis' accuracy is inconsistent at best when throwing on the run. His knack of going for the home run ball over a checkdown pass leads to a higher turnover ratio than some teams will like. Of course, Liberty isn't known for producing NFL-caliber receivers on the regular.

With a better supporting cast in Mobile, can Willis' traits translate? If so, there's a legitimate chance teams put him as the top quarterback on their big boards.

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Howell is the wild card of the group. If you look at his production from the 2020 season, he's a sure-fire first-round name and perhaps the second-best quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence.

Without five of his top weapons in 2021, the numbers regressed for Howell and the Tar Heels. Coming from a run-pass option offense under Mack Brown, will he be able to make more consistent throws in a different offense? The biggest concern will be Howell's deep ball accuracy. Dink and dunk passes will only get you so far in league for so long.

Can he win over the top against cornerbacks and safeties? If so, there's a reason despite a down year that Howell could be a late option on Day 1.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

There isn't anything wrong with Ridder as a player. This past season, he improved his accuracy by nearly eight percent while also leading the Bearcats to an undefeated record and College Football Playoff berth.

Therein lies the problem. Ridder is overall limited as a passer. He'll be able to hit the deep ball with ease, but will his accuracy concerns of the past be an issue with a new crop of wide receivers?

An overall decent athlete, Ridder isn't a dual-threat option, but he can maneuver away from pressure with adequate speed. Consistency is key for Ridder should he hope to hear his name called on Day 1.

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Zappe broke the FBS record in passing yards and touchdowns behind Zach Kittley's play-calling at Western Kentucky. Although his average pass only traveled 8.2 yards, his 69.2 completion rating helped him throw for nearly 6,000 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Overall, Zappe has the most to prove. Considered a Day 3 option by many, the former FCS Houston Baptist quarterback will need to show that his arm strength is above average and his placement is on point.

Throws 20-plus yards down the field will be the difference between Zappe making the jump into the early rounds or perhaps being a late selection.