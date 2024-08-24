Atlanta Falcons Coach Morris Touts 2 Preseason Standouts Who Make Roster Cuts 'Tough'
When Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris walked through the walls of the team's facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., shortly after taking the job this spring, he often walked past a familiar face each day.
The catch? Morris didn't know who, exactly, he was passing, and he was too embarrassed to ask for a name. As it turned out, that player -- receiver Chris Blair -- became the Falcons' most productive receiver this preseason.
And while Morris didn't know Blair's name at the time, he knew the 26-year-old was an obsessive worker. Morris often saw Blair using Atlanta's makeshift weight room in the indoor facility while renovations took place in the team's traditional gym.
Blair worked out extensively each day, usually alongside star cornerback A.J. Terrell. After Blair finished lifting, he'd go run sprints on his own. He did all of this before the Falcons hired a full-time strength coach in Morris's tenure.
Now, Blair is reaping the benefits of his work -- and has played his way to a spot where Morris won't soon forget his name.
"Been really proud of Chris Blair," Morris said after Friday night's 31-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason finale. "When he got here, you really saw him working."
Blair's summer success predates his strong training camp. Morris, who coached the Falcons' receivers from 2016-19, noticed Blair making plays and running crisp routes early in OTAs.
But Morris didn't want to give Blair too much credit for making plays in shorts. After all, the environment wasn't as competitive. Still, Blair impressed with his ability to take coaching and execute his responsibilities in the correct manner.
Then, once training camp hit, Morris realized Blair was legit. He switched to the opposite side of the field, learned more about the game and became more versatile.
A strong preseason was merely the icing on the cake for Blair, who led the Falcons in receiving with eight catches for 154 yards. His most productive game came against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 17, when he tallied four grabs for 91 yards.
Beyond the numbers, Morris saw resiliency, leadership and a player who, from his work ethic to his production, would be a tough cut when rosters are trimmed from 90 to 53 on Tuesday.
"I watched him have a mistake, bounce back from the mistake and come out, really lead the receiver unit," Morris said. "He was able to go out there, have a big game last week and become a captain for us in the preseason and did some really nice things.
"Those kind of kids, they always make it tough on you in these times."
But Blair isn't alone in making Morris's life difficult.
Linebacker Donavan Mutin had the most productive game of any Falcons defender this preseason, collecting a game-high 18 tackles -- 13 solo -- against the Jaguars on Friday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Mutin finished the preseason with 28 tackles, 21 of which were solo. Both marks led the team.
Still, Morris believes Mutin's breakthrough wasn't defined Friday, or even from the preseason opener Aug. 9 against the Miami Dolphins onward. Instead, Mutin has shined throughout the entire offseason program.
In OTAs, Morris saw Mutin learn the Falcons' defense, be it what they do or how they do it. Once Atlanta put pads on in training camp during the final two days of July, Mutin's physicality emerged.
The 23-year-old Mutin drew praise from Morris for his work against Miami, and he became a defensive leader as the preseason progressed. And between his on-field play and off-field presence, Mutin has made a positive impression on Morris.
"He plays with great energy," Morris said. "He plays with great passion. He loves the game. You can feel his grit and his effort all the time, whether it's in the locker room, whether you are walking by him in the lunchroom, whatever the case may be.
"He’s a passionate young man that you cheer for all the time. Those are the kind of guys you want to work with."
Blair and Mutin each went undrafted, Blair out of Alcorn State and Mutin from Houston. They both spent 2023 on the Falcons' practice squad but are hoping for more this year -- though neither player is particularly safe entering Tuesday's cutdown.
If Atlanta carries six receivers, Blair figures to be in a good spot. However, if the Falcons opt for five instead, Blair may be on the outside looking in, with sixth-round rookie Casey Washington joining Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III and KhaDarel Hodge.
Mutin, meanwhile, has battled Milo Eifler to be the Falcons' No. 5 linebacker, which has proven to be a highly competitive fight. However, Atlanta's likely going to roster just four linebackers -- Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman, Troy Andersen and fifth-round rookie J.D. Bertrand -- which makes Mutin's path to the roster quite bleak.
But in the NFL, nothing is ever set -- especially for two players with the rollercoaster careers Blair and Mutin have endured.
And while their fate is out of their control heading into Tuesday, they've capitalized on every opportunity they've been given to influence Morris and staff in a positive way.
Now, it's up to the Falcons to make a decision -- one that's grown increasingly different due to the strong level of play both Blair and Mutin delivered not only this preseason, but dating back to the first impression they made on Morris in the spring.
"This is the hardest part for coaches, really the hardest part that you do when you go through this process of eliminating people off your team and doing those things," Morris said. "Toughest thing for a coach and a front office."