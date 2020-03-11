The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Game Day

A look back at the 2013 draft trade for Desmond Trufant

Malik Brown

Whatever Thomas Dimitroff wants, he gets, at a price.

The Falcons were just coming off of a big year in 2012 where they made the NFC Championship game, but fell short to the San Francisco 49ers.

One of the biggest needs of the offseason was cornerback, as Dunta Robinson was cut to save money, while Brent Grimes and Christopher Owens signed with other teams in free agency. With the 30 pick in the draft, it was not for certain that a cornerback would be there for the Falcons taking, so there was only one option: trade up.

In 2011, Dimitroff had just pulled off one of the biggest trades ever moving up to the 6 pick and acquiring Alabama wide reciever Julio Jones. In 2013, he decided to do the same thing.

There were already rumors swirling during the week that Falcons would trade up, particularly for a defensive back.

They ended up trading with the then-St.Louis Rams to acquire the No. 22 pick, along with a seventh-round pick, and gave up their 30 pick, third and six-round picks. With the 22nd pick, they drafted Desmond Trufant out of Washington.

Dimitroff admitted that Trufant was their targeted pick all offseason, and he was noted as one of best players in the draft at his position. The UW product came into the draft known as ballhawk, and his size and speed allowed him to do so. At 6’1, 190 pounds with a 40-yard dash time of 4.38, he had the ability to keep up with some of the best in the league.

Trufant has not disappointed so far, being along one of the top-10 cornerbacks in the league for years. Since he was drafted, he has started in every game he’s played in and has recorded 13 interceptions throughout his career. Looking back on it, it looks like Dimitroff once again won a trade for the Falcons, and it wasn’t his last time doing so either. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Julio Jones' top three plays from 2019

Julio gave Falcons fans more unbelievable moments in 2019. Here's a look at the best three.

Brady Pfister

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 6: How important is the 2020 season for the Falcons franchise?

Is 2020 the most decisive year in team history? Is there a chance the Falcons trade back in the NFL Draft? And where is Julio Jones the best receiver in the league?

Brady Pfister

The History and Legacy Behind The Falcons Uniforms

Jeremy Smitherman

De'Vondre Campbell: "I don't plan on going anywhere"

Atlanta Falcons leading-tackler of last season tweeted about next week's NFL free agency period, and responded to a few fans in the process.

Rashad Milligan

Travis Dimitroff hints at potential draft day movement for Falcons

What will the Falcons do in the 2020 NFL draft?

Zach Hood

by

Aenemia

Falcons agree to terms with DE Steven Means

Falcons agree to extension with a defensive end

Zach Hood

Saving the Falcons: Episode 2

Terence Moore

2020 PFF draft position rankings: Offensive tackles

Who are the best offensive tackles that are available in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Jeremy Johnson

2020 PFF draft position rankings: Tight ends

The Falcons will be in the tight end pool after the news of Austin Hooper testing free agency.

Malik Brown

Top performers from the combine the Falcons should consider drafting

The Atlanta Falcons met with 13 players at the 2020 NFL combine. Here is a look at how the top running backs performed.

Christian Crittenden