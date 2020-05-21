Falcon Report
Matt Ryan raises over $20K with #AllInChallenge

Rashad Milligan

Matt Ryan wants to do his part in helping people get back on their feet. 

On the week of his 35th birthday, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback accepted the #AllInChallenge. The challenge offers people to bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences with various celebrities and athletes. As of Wednesday night, the challenges have raised over $45 million, with 100% of the proceeds going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Ryan's experience will fly out the highest bidder and one guest first class to Newport Beach, California. The guest will stay at Pelican Hill Resort in Newport. The guests will then attend a private workout session with Ryan and his trainer Adam Dedeaux. The quarterback coach has also trained Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

After watching the workout, the guests will put on their own gear and participate in drills. The experience comes to a close with a lunch with Ryan at one of his favorite Southern California restaurants.

The starting bid was $5,000, and the final bid was $21,000.

Ryan is the latest Falcon this offseason to publicly give back. Among other causes, Todd Gurley II partnered with BeyondMeat to help donate over 1 million beyond burgers and Grady Jarrett provided nearly 5,000 Zaxby's meals to first responders in the month of April.

Ryan enters his 12th season as the starting quarterback of the Falcons. He's the franchise leader for passing yards (51,186), touchdowns (321) and wins for a starting quarterback (109). He is also the franchise's only league MVP.

