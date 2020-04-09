Grady Jarrett to provide nearly 5,000 meals to first responders this month

Grady Jarrett wants to help.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle has pledged to donate meals throughout the month of April to first responders in the city of Atlanta and Rockdale County, Georgia.

Jarrett, the son of Falcons Ring of Fame member Jessie Tuggle, grew up in Conyers, Georgia, a city in Rockdale County. Zaxby's, an official partner of the Falcons, have teamed up with Jarrett in the initiative.

"I feel like it’s the least l can do with them taking the risk going out there every day and being on the front lines and making sure the world is still operating, people are being taken care of,” Jarrett said, according to a Falcons' press release. “I feel that my family and I feeding them Zaxby’s meals to just make sure that they have something to eat is just a small gesture to show that their work is appreciated.”

Every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday thoughout the month of April, Zaxby's will drop off meals at the following locations for the first responders in metro Atlanta – Atlanta Fire Station 1, Atlanta Police Headquarters, Rockdale County Fire Rescue, Rockdale County Sherriff’s office and Conyers Police Department.

The drop-offs should equate to nearly 5,000 meals by the end of April, according to the press release.

2020 will be Jarrett's sixth season in the NFL. The hometown product is coming off of his first Pro Bowl season in the 2019 campaign. Through 16 games, the 26-year-old had a career-high 7.5 sacks, 69 total tackles and 38 individual tackles. He also had 12 tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles last season. Jarrett was also named a second team all-pro member for his 2019 performance.

On a national level, the former Clemson defender is probably most known for his breakout performance in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots. In the dual, Jarrett sacked Tom Brady three times, which tied the record for most sacks in a Super Bowl, and finished the game with four tackles.

Jarrett was selected as the 137th overall pick in the fifth round by Atlanta in the 2015 NFL Draft. The franchise traded away two late picks, 146th overall and 187th overall, to the Minnesota Vikings to move up and draft Jarrett.

Jarrett agreed to a four-year, $68-million deal with the Falcons in July 2019.