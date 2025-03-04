Adam Schefter Gives Latest Falcons, Kirk Cousins Update
Decision day is less than two weeks away for the Atlanta Falcons in regard to quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose $10 million roster bonus hits March 17.
Cousins is already on the Falcons' books for $27.5 million in 2025, but that balloons to $37.5 million if he remains with the organization on the fifth day of the new league year.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Feb. 25 at the NFL combine nothing his changed on the team's stance with Cousins, who ended the 2024 season as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup.
In his podcast dropped Tuesday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter cited Fontenot's comments, noting Atlanta has insisted it will sit on moving Cousins -- but it's uncertain how long that lasts.
"They're not letting him go anywhere," Schefter said. "We'll see if they continue to uphold that stance in the days and weeks to come. Kirk Cousins obviously, I'm sure, doesn't want to be there. He wants a chance to play. But by the time Atlanta moves off him, if it even moves off him, these musical chairs might be filled up with other players.
"And that's why I'm sure Kirk Cousins would rather be let go sooner rather than later. But because of the money they paid him a year ago in free agency, he may not get that wish."
Cousins signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million last March. He started only 14 games during the 2024 season, completing 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Over his final five starts, Cousins threw only one touchdown and nine interceptions while the Falcons went just 1-4. He later said he suffered right elbow and right shoulder injuries in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which started his slid.
Fontenot doubled down on the statement he made during his end-of-season press conference Jan. 9, during which he said Atlanta is comfortable keeping Cousins as its backup -- even with his pricy cap hit.
"Now, when we gave him that contract, the expectation was for him to be the starter at this point, and so that is a good number for a starting quarterback," Fontenot said at the combine. "But now that he's the backup, when we say we're comfortable, we're talking about the total funds allocated to the quarterback position, and that's already baked in.
"And so, it was baked in for him to start at that point, but now as a backup -- again, he handled himself well at the end of the season, and so when you look at our team, we're comfortable at this point."
So, what's next? As Schefter said, Cousins presumably wants out, and the Falcons have $10 million reasons to grant him that wish. But ultimately, only time will tell how -- or if -- Atlanta parts ways with the four-time Pro Bowler.