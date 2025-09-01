Atlanta Falcons Add Former Training Camp Signing to Practice Squad
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are setting their eyes on Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, with a looming showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With most attention set on Sunday’s showdown, the team was still making moves to finish fleshing out its practice squad.
According to NFL insider Jordan Shultz, the Falcons are set to sign former camp-signing Ronnie Perkins.
The Falcons had an additional practice squad spot by virtue of retaining German kicker Lenny Krieg with the International Player Pathway Program. Perkins will occupy that 17th spot.
Perkins originally signed with the team ahead of its final preseason game of the summer, where he recorded a tackle against the Cowboys. With little time to make an impression on what already figured to be a settled outside linebacker room, he was an unsurprising cut from the 53-man roster.
The former 2021 third-round pick has been dealt a difficult hand throughout his career and he has struggled with injuries. He landed on injured reserve in both 2021 and 2022, finishing his time with the New England Patriots having never played a snap for the team who drafted him. He moved on to the Denver Broncos in 2023, where he made his NFL debut.
That season, he appeared in seven games, primarily on special teams, and recorded 13 tackles and a quarterback hit. The 2024 season saw his return to the injured reserve.
Perkins moved from the Broncos to the UFL, where he signed with the Birmingham Stallions earlier this year. There, he played a bigger role on the defense and finished with 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks over five games before landing on injured reserve.
The former Oklahoma Sooner had a standout collegiate career, where he totaled 100 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss, and 17.5 sacks over 33 games.
The Falcons’ front-office saw some potential in his limited time at Flowery Branch and brought him back to the practice squad. He will join Khalid Kareem as the depth behind a talented group of pass rushers on the active roster.
“You guys know really well how much we value our practice squad guys by the amount of flexes we had last year,” Head coach Raheem Morris said during training camp. “