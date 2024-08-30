Atlanta Falcons are Heavy Favorites to Win the NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons have made a strong case on paper for one of the most improved rosters in the NFL this past offseason. With the additions of Kirk Cousins, Matt Judon, and Justin Simmons, the team has high hopes for an improved record from 7-10 last season.
While they look to make the most of a high-flying offense and opportunistic defense, the question remains: Have the Falcons done enough to overtake the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South in 2024?
The Bucs have been NFC South royalty for the past three seasons, having won the division each year. In addition, the year before that (2020), the Bucs were Super Bowl champions as a wild card team despite the New Orleans Saints winning the division.
Last year, they were led by Baker Mayfield and split the season series with the Falcons in two contests that were not separated by more than five points. Additionally, both games came down to the final drive.
According to ESPN, the answer to who people should bet on to win the division. The Atlanta Falcons are significant favorites heading into the season is simple.
Falcons to win division (-135), OVER 9.5 wins (-130)
I love the addition of Cousins. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree, will implement a familiar offensive scheme for the quarterback. Atlanta added WR Darnell Mooney to an already talented crop of weapons, and LB Matthew Judon and S Justin Simmons join what looks like a top-10 defense. The Falcons have the easiest projected strength of schedule this season and likely will play in only one or two cold weather games (at Denver in Week 11, at Washington in Week 17). These birds are ready to fly!- Anita Marks, ESPN
The Buccaneers are next-most likely to win the division at +325. Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht agrees, at least publicly, with the oddsmakers. He said earlier this week that the Falcons should be the favorites.
With the regular season opener a little over a week away, all the work through the offseason will either come to fruition or not against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. General manager Terry Fontenot has put together a masterful roster on paper; soon, it will be determined whether the Falcons will live up to their lofty expectations.
Winning the offseason doesn't matter if the Atlanta Falcons don't win when it matters.
