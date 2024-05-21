Falcons, Arthur Blank Add 4 Limited Partners to Ownership
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' ownership group has four new members.
At the league meetings in Nashville, the NFL's full ownership approved Atlanta's additions of Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer and Rashaun Williams as limited partners, the Falcons announced Tuesday via press release.
The quartet joins Brian Barker, Ron Canakaris, Warrick Dunn, Doug Hertz, Alan Kestenbaum, Edward Mendel and Derek Smith in the group of limited partners.
Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank issued a statement following today's approval from league owners.
“Roz, Dominique, Will and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have made an impact in a variety of enterprises, while also building histories of success making a difference in the world around them and positively impacting people in ways that align very well with our core values,” Blank said in the release.
“Each brings unique talent, experience and perspective to our ownership group so I’m excited to have them on board as limited partners and to tapping their vast expertise in finding ways to continue building the Atlanta Falcons and making an even bigger difference in our community.”
Since 2016, Brewer has served as an associate director on the board of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, making her no stranger to the organization's innerworkings. She's also the chief operating officer at Starbucks and was previously the president and CEO of Sam's Club.
"Having worked with Arthur and his Foundation for several years, I have deep respect and appreciation for the values that guide everything Arthur does in his businesses and philanthropy – his impact on Atlanta has been immeasurable," Brewer said in the release.
"With this incredible opportunity, I look forward to championing the Falcons’ successes and Atlanta's spirit as we strive to make a genuine difference in the lives we touch, both on and off the field."
Dawes brings a strong athletic background, having competed in gymnastics during the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics. In the 1996 Olympics, which were held in Atlanta, Dawes won America's first team gold medal in gymnastics and was the first African American to win gold.
She currently serves as the owner and CEO of the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academies.
"The unique opportunity Mr. Blank has provided enables me to further my positive impact on those in the Atlanta community, a place I hold near and dear to my heart," Dawes said. "Having been a global ambassador for the United States, I hope that my platform and influence as one of the few African American women to be a limited partner in the National Football League has broad impact throughout the NFL community and beyond."
Packer is a decorated filmmaker; 10 of his films have opened at No. 1, and he's been a part of the production on several films that grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. He's a multi-time Emmy nominee and is a member of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation board.
"The power of representation and equity should never be underestimated and as someone who has dedicated his career to creating diverse imagery, I have a true appreciation of Mr. Blank’s commitment to opening doors that have historically been closed to African Americans," Packer said.
"This investment represents not only the personal opportunity of a lifetime, but also the chance to demonstrate for generations to come that someone who looks like me can excel not only on the field, but at the highest level of the exclusive ranks of NFL ownership."
Williams holds a variety of titles but has made his mark as a family office investor, venture capitalist and financial literacy activist. He's made over 170 investments and north of 50 exits.
“NFL football is the great unifier, bringing people together across socioeconomic, racial, and political divides," Williams said. "As an alumnus of Morehouse College now raising a family in Atlanta, I could not be more excited to invest in the Falcons.
"I believe in the immense potential of this team and this city to Rise Up to the greatest heights, and I look forward to supporting the Falcons and the city of Atlanta for many successful seasons to come."
The vote of approval is effective immediately, though the Falcons said the official additions of Brewer, Dawes, Packers and Williams are pending final closing of agreements.