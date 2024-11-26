Ex Falcons Head Coach Linked to College Football Job Opening
Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who's currently the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, could be headed for his third job in as many seasons.
Smith's alma mater, the University of North Carolina, announced Tuesday it will fire head football coach Mack Brown at the end of the season -- and Smith has been mentioned as a potential candidate.
On3 Sports has assembled a "Head Coach Hot Board" with the leading options to replace Brown, and Smith was added to the list Tuesday afternoon. ESPN insider Pete Thamel doubled down on the idea.
"I’ll leave you with a wild card: Arthur Smith, former Falcons head coach, Steelers OC, is a UNC graduate. He’s a name that could end up in the discussion to be the next UNC coach," Thamel said.
It's currently unclear whether Smith is interested in the job, and also if the Tar Heels would consider hiring a coach who last graced the college landscape as a defensive intern and administrative assistant in 2010.
Smith played offensive guard at North Carolina from 2001-05 and was a graduate assistant in 2006.
The Falcons fired Smith after a season-ending 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 7, 2024, ending a three-year tenure in which he went 7-10 each season. Atlanta did not make the playoffs under Smith's guidance.
Known for his offensive mind, the Falcons struggled to find consistent production in 2023, as the Smith-led unit finished the year No. 26 in scoring with 18.9 points per game and No. 17 in total offense at 334.3 yards per game.
Atlanta failed to eclipse 30 points in a game last season and reached the mark only four times in Smith's 51 games on the sideline calling plays.
This year, led by first-year head coach Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Falcons have broken the 30-point barrier three times in 11 games.
Atlanta is 6-5 and will enter December in the lead of the NFC South. Smith is experiencing success in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers are 8-3 and receiving strong play from quarterback Russell Wilson.
Still, Smith's name is emerging in North Carolina's coaching search -- an interesting development in an already hectic year for the 42-year-old Smith.