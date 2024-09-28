Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Predictions
For the 110th time, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints line up against each other. One of the most bitter rivalries, that the Saints lead 55-54, sees two fanbases that legitimately despise each other renews. With the wide-open NFC South, any team can truly jump up and grab an advantage over their divisional opponent.
So, how could this game play out? More importantly, can the Falcons emerge victorious?
The Injuries
Both teams are battling injuries, but the Saints have it significantly worse. Atlanta will be without two-starting offensive linemen in center Drew Dalman and Kaleb McGary. Ryan Neuzil and Storm Norton will take their places respectively.
Both players have significant experience. Neuzil had four starts last year, and held his own in the second half against the Chiefs last week. This is Norton's sixth season in the league, and he has 53 games and 21 starts on his resume.
The Saints don't appear to be as lucky.
They are also missing two offensive linemen. Center Erik McCoy was placed on IR, and guard Cesar Ruiz has been ruled out. However, the Saints will also be without linebacker Demario Davis and wide receiver A.T. Perry, with running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Chris Olave listed as questionable.
Projected QB Battle
On one sideline you have Kirk Cousins, a thirteen-year veteran tasked with being a bridge to the future while winning in the present. In contrast, Derek Carr leads the Saints as the present and future, with no game-ready Plan B available. In front of a raucous Atlanta crowd, while rocking the throwback red helmet, Cousins enjoys a strong day yardage-wise.
Granted, a projected 59 percent completion percentage may not thrill the Falcons' faithful, the 330 yards and two touchdown passes will. Now, at the same time, the Saints will drop Cousins twice and pressure him a half-dozen more times. Meanwhile, Carr tallies excellent numbers on the surface.
With 310 yards on 66 percent completions and two touchdowns, initially Carr looks like the better quarterback on the day. However, with one interception and one lost fumble, the Falcons pass rush gets to him. Atlanta drops him at least four times on the day, doubling their sack total on the season.
Final Predictions
With so much attention to the passers, the standout day of Bijan Robinson goes unnoticed. Robinson touches the ball twenty-five times between rushing and receiving. The second-year back breaks the 180-yard mark. More importantly, he touches paint three times.
Meanwhile, he counterpart, Alvin Kamara plays after being questionable and posts similar numbers, therefore canceling each other out. The difference? With under a minute remaining, Younghoe Koo kicks a fifty-plus-yard field goal to win the game.
The victory evens the Atlanta record out to 2-2, and does the same for the Saints. While not a sterling defensive effort from both teams, the Falcons offense succeeds in the clutch.
Final Score:
Atlanta 33
New Orleans 30