Austin Hooper thanks Atlanta

Brady Pfister

Though Austin Hooper is moving on to become the highest paid tight end in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, he is thankful for his time with the Falcons.

The former Falcon tight end thanked Atlanta fans via a facetime interview over Bleacher Report’s “The Lefkoe Show.”

“I’m just grateful...to everyone in Atlanta,” Hooper said. “It will always hold a special spot for me.”

In his four years with the Falcons, Hooper caught 214 passes for 2,244 yards and 16 touchdowns. 2019, his contract year, he earned his payday by having his most productive season in Atlanta, hauling in 75 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.

In the past two seasons, Hooper has represented the NFC in the Pro Bowl.

The Falcons took Hooper with the 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford. To Hooper, Atlanta will remain a unique place for him because they gave him his shot in the league.

“Thirty two teams passed up on me but the Falcons for a couple rounds,” Hooper said.

After proving himself with Atlanta, Hooper will now receive a serious pay-jump in Cleveland. According to Albert Breer, Hooper’s new contract is worth $42 million over four years with the Browns.

Given the cap-space limitations facing the Falcons this offseason, matching such an offer would have been a challenge.

Shortly after news broke of Hooper’s contract, the Falcons completed a trade for former Baltimore tight end Hayden Hurst, the apparent replacement for Hooper in the 2020 Atlanta offense. 

Desmond Trufant reportedly to sign with Lions

After his release from the Falcons, how much does Demond Trufant have left in the tank? The Detroit Lions hope a lot. They signed him to a two-year contract just hours after his release from Atlanta.

Chris Vinel

Report: Dante Fowler Jr. expected to sign with Falcons

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network are reporting that the Atlanta Falcons and free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler are nearing an agreement.

Zach Hood

The end of the Panthers-Newton relationship is near

Cam Newton is on the search for a new team

Malik Brown

VIDEO: Saving the Falcons: OK, let's try again

This wasn't the best of weeks for the Atlanta Falcons. First, they began with virtually no room under the NFL salary cap that was $88 million. Then, courtesy of the players approving the new collective bargaining agreement Sunday, the salary cap increased by $10 million. Then on Monday, the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period for free agents, the Falcons began whacking folks, including cornerback Desmond Trufant and running back Devonta Freeman. After losing Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper in free agency to the Cleveland Browns, they sent two picks in this year's NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst and a pick in this year's draft. It's just that the rest of the NFC South didn't exactly get worse.

Terence Moore

How Brady heading south impacts the Falcons

How will the Falcons fare with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Malik Brown

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

Brian Hill receives original-round tender from Atlanta

One day after cutting Devonta Freeman, the Atlanta Falcons are trying to keep their other running backs around. They placed a tender on restricted free agent Brian Hill, who could battle for the starting job this summer.

Chris Vinel

What will Hayden Hurst bring to the Falcons?

Monday, the Falcons traded a 2020 second-round pick (the No. 55 pick acquired from New England in the Mohamed Sanu trade) and their own 2020 fifth-rounder for Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst and Baltimore's 2020 fourth-round selection.

Zach Hood

Vic Beasley has found a new home.

Vic Beasley has found a new home with the Tennessee Titans

Malik Brown

Matt Ryan donates $100,000 to Atlanta charities in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan took $100,000 out of his pocket to assist those affected by the coronavirus in Atlanta.

Brady Pfister