Austin Hooper thanks Atlanta

Though Austin Hooper is moving on to become the highest paid tight end in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, he is thankful for his time with the Falcons.

The former Falcon tight end thanked Atlanta fans via a facetime interview over Bleacher Report’s “The Lefkoe Show.”

“I’m just grateful...to everyone in Atlanta,” Hooper said. “It will always hold a special spot for me.”

In his four years with the Falcons, Hooper caught 214 passes for 2,244 yards and 16 touchdowns. 2019, his contract year, he earned his payday by having his most productive season in Atlanta, hauling in 75 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.

In the past two seasons, Hooper has represented the NFC in the Pro Bowl.

The Falcons took Hooper with the 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford. To Hooper, Atlanta will remain a unique place for him because they gave him his shot in the league.

“Thirty two teams passed up on me but the Falcons for a couple rounds,” Hooper said.

After proving himself with Atlanta, Hooper will now receive a serious pay-jump in Cleveland. According to Albert Breer, Hooper’s new contract is worth $42 million over four years with the Browns.

Given the cap-space limitations facing the Falcons this offseason, matching such an offer would have been a challenge.

Shortly after news broke of Hooper’s contract, the Falcons completed a trade for former Baltimore tight end Hayden Hurst, the apparent replacement for Hooper in the 2020 Atlanta offense.