Falcons Coach Explains Decision to Bench Kirk Cousins, Start Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons have benched starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and will turn to first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr. under center for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
During his press conference Tuesday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris was non-committal to Cousins -- and made the move to Penix a few hours later.
The Falcons issued a press release with comments from Morris to announce the decision.
"After review we have made the decision Michael Penix Jr. will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward," Morris said. "This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants."
Cousins has thrown an NFL-high 16 interceptions this season and has thrown at least one interception in each of his past five games. In Monday night's 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Cousins went 11-for-17 passing for 112 yards, the fourth-fewest in his career as a starter, along with one touchdown and an interception.
Morris noted the 36-year-old Cousins' recent struggles have taken a toll on him.
"When you go through the stretch we're going through right now, you're not going to have the same confidence and same swagger he had the first two or three months of the season," Morris said Monday.
Penix has played in two games this season, going 3-for-5 passing for 38 yards as the backup to Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract this spring.
Morris, as he did postgame Sunday, acknowledged the Falcons need better performances from the quarterback position -- and ultimately, that's all that matters to Morris.
"You've got to do whatever's best to win the next game," Morris said Monday.
And evidently, that includes starting Penix when the Falcons (7-7) host the Giants (2-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.