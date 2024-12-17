Raheem Morris Leaves Door Open for Michael Penix Start vs. Giants
The Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback position is currently undefined entering Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was asked during his Zoom press conference Monday about whether Kirk Cousins will remain his starter, and Morris declined to answer amid external calls for rookie Michael Penix Jr., the team's first-round draft pick.
Following the Falcons' 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, their plane landed at 5:45 a.m. -- 11-and-a-half hours before Morris spoke with reporters.
As such, Atlanta still has more evaluations to do.
"I think we've got to go through the process," Morris said. "I think you guys are catching me at a different moment in time than we've normally been. We've had more time. We're still looking into those things and doing the things that we go through, that we do as an organization, just in general."
Cousins has thrown an NFL-high 16 interceptions this season and has thrown at least one interception in each of his past five games. Against the Raiders, Cousins went 11-for-17 passing for 112 yards, the fourth-fewest in his career as a starter, along with one touchdown and an interception.
Morris noted the 36-year-old Cousins' recent struggles have taken a toll on him.
"When you go through the stretch we're going through right now, you're not going to have the same confidence and same swagger he had the first two or three months of the season," Morris said.
Penix has played in two games this season, going 3-for-5 passing for 38 yards as the backup to Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract this spring.
Morris, as he did postgame Sunday, acknowledged the Falcons need better performances from the quarterback position -- and ultimately, that's all that matters to Morris.
"You've got to do whatever's best to win the next game," Morris said.
The Falcons (7-7) host the Giants (2-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.