Falcons Biggest Roster Needs After Free Agency, NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are sticklers to the notion that roster building is a 365-day process -- but there are, of course, certain stretches more targeted than others.
Atlanta has wrapped up the first several waves of free agency and the 2025 NFL draft. It has a full roster and starts rookie minicamp Friday. The first phase of the offseason program started April 22.
In essence, while the Falcons may not be done making moves, their core and foundation is largely set.
What's left to improve? What spots should Atlanta keep in mind moving forward? Let's dive in ...
Interior defensive line
For the first time in a decade, Grady Jarrett isn’t on Atlanta’s defensive line. Released on March 10 in a cap-saving move, Jarrett signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears hours after his departure.
The Falcons’ interior defensive line is filled with uncertainty, but their intentions are clear: Atlanta is putting significant faith in a pair of 2024 draftees — second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro and fourth-round choice Brandon Dorlus — taking big steps forward in their second season.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said at April’s league meetings players often improve the most from Year 1 to Year 2. He expects Orhorhoro, who battled injuries but flashed as a rookie, and Dorlus, who was often a healthy scratch and played in only two games last season, to continue that trend in 2025.
Atlanta also returns veteran David Onyemata, who started 16 games in 2024, and it re-signed Ta’Quon Graham and Kentavius Street.
But the Falcons don’t have an obvious source for interior pass rush, and with Onyemata entering free agency after 2025, they’ll likely be in the market for help in that department next offseason.
Cornerback
The Falcons don't have a volume issue at corner -- it's identifying the best bet and hoping to get a quality level of play. A.J. Terrell is penciled in as the starting No. 1 corner, and Mike Hughes, who started all 15 appearances last season, is back on a new three-year deal.
But Atlanta believes Hughes can also play nickel if needed, and it plans on trying both fourth-round rookie Billy Bowman Jr. and returning third-year pro Clark Phillips III in the slot this summer. Toss in last year's primary nickel, Dee Alford, and the Falcons have a bevy of options to start on the back end.
Still, there's uncertainty. Hughes did a steady job at corner opposite Terrell in 2024. The nickel spot is far more questionable.
Atlanta didn't tender Alford's restricted free agent contract, instead agreeing to a smaller deal in April. Bowman has considerable experience at nickel, though he played more free safety at Oklahoma. Hughes has said publicly he's more comfortable outside. Phillips has primarily played outside through his first two professional seasons.
So, again, the volume of options isn't an issue. Specifically at nickel, each candidate has drawbacks. OTAs and training camp should help clear the picture, but the Falcons have an interesting battle poised to unfold in the slot.
Offensive tackle
Atlanta has no worries about its 2025 starters in left tackle Jake Matthews and right tackle Kaleb McGary, and it has a quality swing tackle in Storm Norton.
But the Falcons need to start planning for the future at tackle. McGary, who's now the blindside blocker for left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr., is a free agent after 2025. Matthews, meanwhile, is 33, though his contract runs through 2028.
Atlanta did extensive homework on tackles in the 2025 draft, but it waited until the seventh round to select Wisconsin's Jack Nelson. Perhaps Nelson ends up being the solution -- he'll get his first taste of the south at rookie minicamp -- but the Falcons can't afford to mess around with Penix's blindside protection.
This isn't a pressing need, but it's an important area to keep in mind as the 2025 season progresses.