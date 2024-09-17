'Really Special': Falcons Coach Raheem Morris Gets Game Ball After Win at Eagles
As head coach Raheem Morris stood at his postgame press conference following the Atlanta Falcons' 22-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field, water dripped from his hat.
Morris was moments removed from a bath given to him by his euphoric locker room -- but he wasn't alone. Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who walked in the press room to watch Morris meet with reporters as usual, also donned noticeably wet attire.
"A little one," Morris said about his dousing of water. "I think Mr. Blank got one too, so I was pretty happy about it."
Morris was happy for a variety of reasons -- Atlanta's victory, Blank's bath and the football resting in his left hand.
Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams gave Morris the game ball, which created an eruption from Atlanta's locker room in the immediate aftermath.
And for Morris, who's been in the coaching industry for over two decades, this particular ball meant more to him than perhaps any other.
"I've gotten a lot of game balls in my day," Morris said. "This one is really special, because of that team, the people that work in our building, and for the guys we’re doing it for. When you’re talking about [Falcons general manager] Terry [Fontenot], [Falcons President] Greg Beadles, [Falcons CEO] Rich McKay, [Falcons Owner] Arthur Blank.
"You’re talking about all the guys that sit in those rooms with us and do all the things we want to do, all our limited partners that are here today, all of those guys. It is special in our building. We want to make this thing a special place for us."
The win marked Morris's first since being hired as the Falcons' coach Jan. 25. He made a notable decision on the sideline Monday night, opting to keep Atlanta's offense on the field in a 4th and 4 situation with the ball on the Falcons' side of the field.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins found receiver Ray-Ray McCloud for an 11-yard gain and fresh set of downs. The next play, Cousins hit wideout Darnell Mooney for a 41-yard touchdown. Morris's bold decision effectively gave the Falcons six points.
Such a move -- and occasion -- warrants a game ball, which Morris received after addressing the team in a speech that has since been posted to social media.
"When we started this thing, we said pivot, we said persist," Morris told the team. "And that's the f---ing deal. That's how you go deal. Hey man, nobody f---ing blinked. Don't nobody f---ing blink. That's who we are. That's who we're going to be.
"I know we're happy about this moment, but who the f--- is next?"
The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) are next -- and the Falcons, fresh off an improbable comeback victory over the Eagles, will look to take another primetime victory at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
And, potentially, give Morris another bath and game ball.