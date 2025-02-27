Falcons Eye Combine Meeting with Georgia DB Starks: 'Awesome' Playing in Atlanta
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Atlanta Falcons often draw scrutiny from fans for their lack of draft investment in University of Georgia players. While it remains unknown whether the Falcons change that in 2025, they're at least doing due diligence.
Atlanta will have a formal interview with Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks on Friday at the 2025 NFL scouting combine, Starks said following his press conference Thursday.
Starks, widely viewed as one of the top safeties in the 2025 draft, is a projected first-round pick. He hails from Jefferson, Ga., just over an hour northeast of Atlanta -- and he would enjoy being picked by the Falcons at No. 15 overall in April's draft.
"That'd be awesome," Starks said. "I get to stay home. I watched them growing up, and they got history there. I just want to get my foot in the door anywhere."
The Falcons need to address safety this offseason, as starter Justin Simmons and reserve Richie Grant are unrestricted free agents. Two-time All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III will return to the back end of Atlanta's defense, but several questions persist behind him.
Starks could be the answer.
Rated as a five-star recruit and one of the top players in Georgia by several outlets, Starks started the final 14 games of his freshman season and was a freshman All-American on a national championship-winning team.
The 21-year-old Starks was an Associated Press first-team All-American as a sophomore in 2023 and he split nominations between first and second-team All-American honors as a junior in 2024.
Starks, who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 205 pounds, made a career-high 77 tackles and four tackles for loss this past season. But his ball production -- three interceptions and 10 pass deflections in 2023 -- dropped as a junior, as he tallied only one intereption and four passes defended.
NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah dubbed Starks an intriguing prospect on a conference call with reporters Feb. 20, but he said Starks "didn't make a ton of plays" apart from an athletic interception in a season-opening win over Clemson.
"He's such an easy mover, like a fluid athlete," Jeremiah said. " He just didn't make as many plays this year. But real reliable. He's obviously a really smooth athlete, takes really good angles. Gets guys on the ground. I like the fact that he's young.
"I think his best football is still ahead of him, and I like the fact that he has safety-nickel flex and can do a lot of different things."
Starks has a chance to elevate his stock during his on-field combine workout Friday. He entered Indianapolis in the back half of the first round, Jeremiah said, which makes him a potential trade-down candidate for Atlanta.
But there's still plenty for both Starks and the Falcons to answer before the draft starts April 24 -- though Friday's interview could prove significant in helping solve any questions.