Falcons Starting DB Expected to Hit Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons’ time with safety Justin Simmons is expected to be a one-and-done.
Simmons, who signed with the Falcons on Aug. 16 with hopes of making the playoffs for the first time in his now-nine-year NFL career, will be an unrestricted free agent when the legal tampering period begins March 10.
And according to Athletes First agent Todd France, who represents Simmons, there’s no belief currently that Atlanta will give Simmons a new contract before the start of free agency.
“I assume we'll be testing the waters and see where things go with him,” France told WSB’s Zach Klein.
Simmons wrapped his first season in Atlanta with starts in all 16 games played. The four-time Pro Bowler collected 62 total tackles and a pair of interceptions while playing alongside Jessie Bates III.
After the Falcons’ season-ending loss to the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 5, Simmons said Atlanta has a unique locker room with great leadership, and he feels the organization is in good hands.
“Man, I love it in Atlanta,” Simmons said. “I think things are trending in the right direction. There's a lot of firsts here, but I've been a part of a lot of firsts in Denver, and I just feel like things are trending in the right direction.”
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot acknowledged in his end-of-season press conference that Atlanta's mid-August moves to acquire Simmons and outside linebacker Matthew Judon didn't necessarily deliver the results the team expected, citing an 8-9 record and a seventh consecutive season without a playoff appearance.
Fontenot met with reporters Tuesday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis and said there are no updates regarding final decisions for Simmons or the rest of Atlanta's crop of unrestricted free agents.
"Nothing right now," Fontenot said. "We're going through those conversations and working through all those things."
And in the eyes of Simmons's representative, the Falcons appear unlikely to have anything new before the tampering period begins in less than two weeks.