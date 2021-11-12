Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons at Cowboys GAMEDAY: Redemption?

    As nearly double-digit underdogs, an Atlanta win would be a major upset and it would serve as a bit of redemption after last season's late-game loss to the Cowboys.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons are looking for their fifth win of the season as they hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. As nearly double-digit underdogs, an Atlanta win would be a major upset and it would serve as a bit of redemption after last season's late-game loss to the Cowboys in which it blew a big lead and failed to recovered a spinning onside kick in the final two minutes.

    A win would also push the Falcons over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2017 season. This season the Falcons have been good on the road, going 3-1 including last week's win against the Saints in New Orleans. 

    Quarterback Matt Ryan is fresh off being named NFC offensive player of the week for his two touchdowns, 343 yards passing and a rushing touchdown. In order for the Falcons to contend with the NFC-East leading Cowboys, they will need another strong performance from Ryan. 

    Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will face Atlanta for the first time since the Falcons fired him last season.

    "There is no time to take a stroll down memory lane," Quinn said. "We’ve got some sh-t to fix." 

    NOT-SO-FUN FACT: Dallas' offense is averaging the third most points in the league at 30.1 and Atlanta's scoring defense sits at 28th.

    IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: Cowboys' sack leader Randy Gregory sustained a calf strain in practice on Wednesday and was placed on Injured Reserve.'

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17116081_168388359_lowres
    Play

    Falcons at Cowboys GAMEDAY: Redemption?

    As nearly double-digit underdogs, an Atlanta win would be a major upset and it would serve as a bit of redemption after last season's late-game loss to the Cowboys.

    40 seconds ago
    A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Grown-Ups: Pees Readies Falcons D for Dallas

    Atlanta defensive coordinator Dean Pees preaches patience as the Falcons are set to take on the high flying Dallas Cowboys.

    21 minutes ago
    Dan Quinn 2
    Play

    LISTEN: What Can Falcons Expect Facing Dan Quinn?

    Locked On Falcons: A.J. Terrell vs. CeeDee Lamb: Falcons vs. Cowboys Week 10 Crossover Preview with Locked On Cowboys

    18 hours ago

    RECORDS: ATLANTA FALCONS (4-4) at DALLAS COWBOYS (6-2)

    ODDS: The Cowboys are 9-point favorites over the Falcons. The over/under is 54.5 total points.

    BETTING TRENDS: In Atlanta's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread. Dallas is 7-1 against the spread. 

    GAME TIME: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12 p.m. CT.

    LOCATION: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

    TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

    THE FINAL WORD: “He’s a unicorn like me.” - Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons about Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The rookies were drafted eight spots apart in the first round and share some Pennsylvania high school history. Pitts helped Archbishop Wood beat Parsons and Harrisburg High to win a state championship in 2016.

    USATSI_17116081_168388359_lowres
    News

    Falcons at Cowboys GAMEDAY: Redemption?

    40 seconds ago
    A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Grown-Ups: Pees Readies Falcons D for Dallas

    21 minutes ago
    Dan Quinn 2
    News

    LISTEN: What Can Falcons Expect Facing Dan Quinn?

    18 hours ago
    cam ryan
    News

    Atlanta's Cam Newton is Back - Signs With Panthers

    19 hours ago
    Dan Quinn and Matt Ryan
    News

    How to Watch, Latest Lines: Falcons at Cowboys

    20 hours ago
    Randy Gregory Injury Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons
    News

    BREAKING: Cowboys Lose Key Defender for Falcons Game

    21 hours ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
    News

    'MVP' Cordarrelle on Promises: 'They All Be Lying'

    Nov 11, 2021
    fowler atl
    News

    Fowler Ready to Return to Falcons?

    Nov 10, 2021