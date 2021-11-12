Falcons at Cowboys GAMEDAY: Redemption?

As nearly double-digit underdogs, an Atlanta win would be a major upset and it would serve as a bit of redemption after last season's late-game loss to the Cowboys.

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for their fifth win of the season as they hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. As nearly double-digit underdogs, an Atlanta win would be a major upset and it would serve as a bit of redemption after last season's late-game loss to the Cowboys in which it blew a big lead and failed to recovered a spinning onside kick in the final two minutes.

A win would also push the Falcons over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2017 season. This season the Falcons have been good on the road, going 3-1 including last week's win against the Saints in New Orleans.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is fresh off being named NFC offensive player of the week for his two touchdowns, 343 yards passing and a rushing touchdown. In order for the Falcons to contend with the NFC-East leading Cowboys, they will need another strong performance from Ryan.

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will face Atlanta for the first time since the Falcons fired him last season.

"There is no time to take a stroll down memory lane," Quinn said. "We’ve got some sh-t to fix."

NOT-SO-FUN FACT: Dallas' offense is averaging the third most points in the league at 30.1 and Atlanta's scoring defense sits at 28th.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: Cowboys' sack leader Randy Gregory sustained a calf strain in practice on Wednesday and was placed on Injured Reserve.'

RECORDS: ATLANTA FALCONS (4-4) at DALLAS COWBOYS (6-2)

ODDS: The Cowboys are 9-point favorites over the Falcons. The over/under is 54.5 total points.

BETTING TRENDS: In Atlanta's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread. Dallas is 7-1 against the spread.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12 p.m. CT.

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: “He’s a unicorn like me.” - Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons about Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The rookies were drafted eight spots apart in the first round and share some Pennsylvania high school history. Pitts helped Archbishop Wood beat Parsons and Harrisburg High to win a state championship in 2016.