Cowboys Request Interview with Falcons Assistant for Coaching Spot
The Atlanta Falcons may face a late departure from their coaching staff.
The Dallas Cowboys have requested to interview Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger for their vacant offensive coordinator position under newly hired head coach Brian Schottenheimer, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
Koger previously interviewed for the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator vacancy,
Under Koger's guidance, Kyle Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards -- both fewer the year before, though on 16 less targets -- and a career-high four touchdowns. Charlie Woerner made a career-best seven catches for 46 yards, while Ross Dwelley added one catch for five yards.
The 35-year-old Koger played tight end at the University of Michigan from 2008-2011, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior after catching 21 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns.
Koger went undrafted after tearing his Achilles a month before the 2012 NFL Draft and started his coaching career later that year at Saline High School, just outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was the school's tight ends coach.
In 2013, the Toledo, Ohio, native became a graduate assistant at Michigan for two years before leaving for the same role at the University of Tennessee.
From 2016-2018, Koger was the receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Eastern Kentucky University, a role he parlayed into becoming the Green Bay Packers' offensive quality control coach.
Koger spent two years in Green Bay and then accepted the tight ends coach position with the Chargers, whom he stayed with from 2021-23.
If Koger leaves for Dallas, he'd be the second departure from the Falcons' offensive coaching staff -- pass game specialist Chandler Whitmer left to become the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Indiana University.