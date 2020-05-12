Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn embracing virtual offseason

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is a direct descendant of Pete Carroll's "new-school" form of coaching. Quinn doesn't scold his players and only yells and screams when he's excited about a tremendous accomplishment. He preaches brotherhood and togetherness, creating a culture where the player comes first.

Yet when the 'new school' Quinn faced the situation this offseason where his team could only train through virtual means, he was uncertain.

"I gotta be honest, when we first talked about a virtual program, I was definitely hesitant at first and like, 'How the hell am I going to do this?'", Quinn said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "[But] I found that there can be some great additions to what we're doing."

Quinn explained one of those great additions is each player's customized online training program. The team designed the program to be specific to each player and tailed to individual needs. Quinn described it as "very helpful."

This week, the Falcons are hosting a virtual rookie mini-camp. The veterans have the time off, but the whole team will meet virtually starting on May 18.

With states beginning to open economies around the country, it may not be too much longer until Quinn can meet with his team in person, but there isn't a plan in place yet for how the NFL will open its team facilities. Last week, Pittsburgh Steelers coach and longtime member of the league's Competition Committee Mike Tomlin stressed "competitive fairness" when it came to NFL teams reopening practices.

"I intend to agree with Mike (Tomlin) to make sure that from a player and a coaching standpoint that we get all the same opportunities and access to the players," Quinn said.

The Falcons coach added that the organization was in discussions with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills about joint practices this offseason. If possible, Quinn says he still wants those scrimmages to happen but admitted it will depend on the guidelines coming from the league office.

Quinn is managing the unprecedented 2020 virtual offseason on the fly like all 32 NFL coaches, but due to the coronavirus, the Falcons will no longer lose a home game to the NFL International Series and a trip to London. Quinn remained "politically correct" in saying that the team will have "tea with the Quinn another time," but was obviously pleased to have the eighth home game as normal.

The Falcons already have one of the toughest 2020 schedules on paper. Playing a home game in London would have likely made it the consensus "most-difficult" slate in the league this fall.

From an on-the-field standpoint, Quinn added during his virtual press conference that second-year defensive end John Cominsky will play defensive end on early downs and rush inside on third downs. Cominsky appeared in 10 games as a rookie in 2019 and posted 11 combined tackles with 0.5 sack and two quarterback hits.

Cominsky played on under 10 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps last season, but it sounds as though he's in for a much bigger role in 2020. 

With more 'virtual' pressers to come, stay tuned for more updates from Atlanta Falcons' coaches and players. Here's a link to Quinn's full presser on the team's website.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A way-too-early look at 2020: Preseason Week One vs. Miami Dolphins

Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at the Falcons' 2020 schedule.

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 15: Can the Atlanta Falcons survive their 2020 schedule?

The Atlanta Falcons schedule is brutal. What kind of shot do they have to make the playoffs in a do or die season?

Brady Pfister

Falcons kicker Morten Andersen spreading his love of the NFL in his native country

Morten Andersen's game-winning field goal in the 1999 NFC Championship Game helped the NFL's popularity grow in Denmark.

Dave Holcomb

by

dmholcomb

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdog in 2020 opener vs. Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. Despite offseason moves, Vegas still doesn't seem to like the Falcons.

Zach Hood

Saving the Falcons: Can the Atlanta Falcons survive the NFL's toughest 2020 schedule? Good question

From Russell Wilson to Aaron Rodgers to Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes, the Atlanta Falcons have a scary 2020 schedule.

Terence Moore

Demi will tell you: The Atlanta Falcons have a tough 2020 NFL schedule from start to finish.

With just a glance at the the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule, you can tell they're already scrambling to overcome their back-to-back 7-9 seasons.

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

The Atlanta Falcons’ defense has a challenge on their hands.

The first four games could make or break the Falcons defense. How will they fare against some of the league's best teams?

Malik Brown

Vegas model says Atlanta drew the NFL’s hardest 2020 schedule

The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule is predicted to be the toughest in the NFL. How many games will they win?

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

A.J. Terrell is going to give "everything in him" to the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Clemson Tigers cornerback A.J. Terrell in this years draft. The rookie is ready to give it his all

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta Falcons pegged as 12-to-1 underdog to win NFC South by Westgate Las Vegas

The Atlanta Falcons will not be one of the conference or division favorites in 2020.

Zach Hood

by

Malik Brown