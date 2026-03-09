Source: Falcons Agree to Restructured Deal With LB Troy Andersen

FLOWERY BRANCH – Sources tell Falcons On SI that the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a restructured deal with fourth-year linebacker Troy Andersen to avoid a ‘tolled’ contract. As a result of this agreement, he will be on the Falcons’ roster in 2026.

According to a source, Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen has agreed to a restructured deal with the team to avoid a 'tolled' contract. The linebacker will be on the roster in 2026. — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) March 9, 2026

Article 20, Section 2 is a provision of the CBA that states, “Any player placed on a Physically Unable to Perform list (“PUP”) will be paid his full Paragraph 5 Salary while on such list. His contract will not be tolled for the period he is on PUP, except in the last year of his contract, when the player’s contract will be tolled if (i) he is still physically unable to perform his football services as of the sixth regular season game; and (ii) he is not reinstated to the Club’s Active/Inactive List during that regular season or postseason. For the avoidance of doubt, if the player returns to practice, but is never reinstated to the Club’s Active/Inactive List during that regular season or postseason, his contract will toll.”

Andersen, 26, was placed on the PUP list on the first day of training camp due to a lingering knee injury and was never removed from that designation. His projected cap hit is approximately $1.54 million for the 2026 season.

Since being drafted No. 58 overall in 2022, the linebacker has struggled with injuries. Andersen has appeared in just 26 games, but just nine of those have come after his rookie season. He missed almost all of the 2023 season due to a torn pectoral muscle.

For his career, Andersen has 135 combined tackles, one interception, a half sack, and five tackles for loss, but he has shown some flashes of potential. That was highlighted by his Week 4 breakout against the Saints in 2024, when he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. In that game, Andersen accounted for 17 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Unfortunately, that was also the game where he picked up his knee injury. That ailment would force him to miss the next five games. He would attempt to return later that year, but would be placed on injured reserve in December.

Andersen will now look to return to action next season for the first time since December 8th, 2024.