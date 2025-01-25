Falcons DB Latest Victim in NFL Home Robbing
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr.'s house was broken into shortly after midnight Friday morning -- just hours into Hamilton's birthday.
The now-32-year-old Hamilton was away on vacation but captured the video on his family's Ring security camera. According to the police report, three masked men entered Hamilton's residence and took a safe, which was later recovered by police near a fence outside of his house.
The safe contained firearms and multiple expensive handbags. The robbers left Hamilton's house shortly before police arrived. Police used a K9 to track the robbers' scent, which led them toward the Ansley Golf Club, where police suspect the robbers were picked up in a car.
It's unknown whether police believe more was taken from Hamilton's residence than just the safe, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Hamilton played in 11 games this season, his ninth as a professional. He made seven tackles while playing mostly on special teams -- he saw only 39 snaps on defense but was on the field for 166 special teams snaps.
The robbery is the latest in a growing line of NFL players who's house has been targeted. Among others who've been robbed include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Dec. 12 in the aftermath of Burrow's home break-in that Atlanta was going to address security with its players in team meetings.
"It just disturbs me that we are so public, and we got to find better ways to protect our players," Morris said. "And it's like, we got to find ways to protect our guys, and we got to find ways to get that done in a better way. It's something that's scary, to be quite honest with you."
Morris noted multiple Falcons players have been robbed in years past, from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to former receiver Calvin Ridley. Another came with cornerback Robert Alford, who played in Atlanta from 2013-18 before going to the Arizona Cardinals.
Alford and Morris were neighbors, and Morris had to call Alford in Arizona and tell him his house had been robbed.
To Morris, burglaries are a league-wide issue and an area still in need of improvements -- as evidenced by Hamilton.
"Being able to target these players and target the things that they're doing, their movements -- it is something we got to take a look at, probably as a league, to be honest, and definitely as a team," Morris said. "We'll do that."