Trey McBride Is Doing Something No TE Has Done in 20 Years, and the Falcons Know It

PHOENIX – The Atlanta Falcons have a unique challenge awaiting them in Week 16. Trey McBride has consistently been one of the NFL’s best tight ends, if not its most valuable offensive weapon.

The tight end has exploded during his fourth season in the league, leading all NFL players in receptions (105). With three weeks to go, he is just 11 receptions away from breaking Zach Ertz’s single-season record for tight ends (116). If his current lead holds, he would also become the first tight end to lead the NFL in receptions since Tony Gonzalez did in 2004.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

McBride has also added 1,071 yards and 10 touchdowns, which are both top-six in the league.

“He is really the engine of that offense and really the engine of the team in some ways,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He does everything well. He is an absolute problem with the ball in his hands, which I can attest to. I saw him single-handedly beat corners and safeties, and linebackers. He's just a mismatch in every way.”

Ulbrich compared the impact that McBride makes every week to that of perennial All-Pro George Kittle, calling him “Kittle-ish.”

Head coach Raheem Morris shares in that respect for the young tight end.

“[McBride] has always been a guy, and this year it has really shown, and he's got a chance to show the world how talented and how good he is just at the game of football,” Morris said. “He loves it. He plays it that way. He can block. He can be the focal point in the passing game. He does it all.”

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. praised the way that McBride attacks each week, saying, “He just can do it all, and he can stretch the field vertically, and you can make and miss. And he's a great competitor.”

Ulbrich took that praise one step further.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

“He really is a generational-type player,” Ulbrich finished. “I think he's one of the better tight ends. I think over the course of time, he’ll prove to be one of the better tight ends that's played this game.”

How the Falcons account for the elite talent will likely go a long way in dictating the outcome of this Week 16 contest. If he gets loose, it could prove to be a long day for Atlanta.