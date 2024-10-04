Falcons Lose Starting DB to Concussion vs. Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons will be without a key member of their secondary for the second half of Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Falcons cornerback Dee Alford suffered a concussion with 8:14 remaining in the first quarter and was helped off the field. Alford ultimately walked into Atlanta's locker room with a pair of medical staff members.
Shortly thereafter, the Falcons ruled Alford out for the rest of the game. He was replaced by veteran Antonio Hamilton Sr., who was in the vicinity of Tampa Bay's next three touchdowns.
The first came the play after Alford left. Hamilton and cornerback A.J. Terrell appeared to have miscommunication in the endzone, leaving Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans uncovered for a score.
Hamilton allowed touchdown passes in man coverage in Tampa Bay's final two full drives. He lost a one-on-one to Evans in the slot, resulting in a 23-yard score, and fell victim to a tight-window pass from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield to receiver Sterling Shepard.
As for Alford, the Falcons get the luxury of the mini bye week after Thursday night's game. Thus, Alford gets 10 days to recover before Atlanta returns to the field against the Carolina Panthers.
But in the meantime, the Falcons have a job to handle against Tampa Bay -- and Hamilton figured to be a viable option.
Hamilton, who signed with the Falcons this spring and had an impressive preseason, started nine games for the Arizona Cardinals a season ago. He's played in 100 games with 18 starts since entering the league in 2016.
Now, Hamilton is Atlanta's top option at nickel -- at least for the remainder of Thursday night.