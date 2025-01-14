Falcon Report

Falcons First Defensive Coordinator Interview Announced

The Atlanta Falcons have their first defensive coordinator interview set in former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The Atlanta Falcons are interviewing former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for their vacancy.
The Atlanta Falcons' process of hiring a new defensive coordinator is underway.

Atlanta, which fired incumbent Jimmy Lake on Saturday, will interview former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo this week, according to NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe. Anarumo is the Falcons' first officially reported interview.

Cincinnati fired the 58-year-old Anarumo on Jan. 6 after his defense finished No. 25 in points (25.5) and total yards (348.3) allowed per game. The Bengals ranked outside the top 10 in every defensive category apart from takeaways -- they were tied for seventh with 25.

Anarumo, who has seven years of experience as an NFL defensive backs amid stops with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, led Cincinnati to the top 10 in scoring defense only once, coming in 2022.

The Falcons, meanwhile, finished the season No. 15 in run defense (120.6 yards allowed per game), No. 22 in pass defense (224.5 yards allowed per game), No. 23 in total defense (345.2 yards allowed per game) and No. 23 in scoring (24.9 points per game).

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, speaking Jan. 6 in his end-of-season press conference, said he finds optimism moving forward with cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Jessie Bates III and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Morris is also expecting growth from a trio of 2024 draftees -- second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice and fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus. Trice missed the entire season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason opener.

Bates is a particularly important piece to Anarumo's candidacy, as the two were together in Cincinnati from 2019-22. The Falcons value the voice of Bates, one of three team captains who's under contract through 2026, and could seek his input throughout the process of hiring a defensive coordinator.

Still, Atlanta's search is in its infancy.

