Falcons Defensive Coordinator Vows to Improve Pass Rush: 'Has to be Fixed'
Much has changed since the last time Jeff Ulbrich sported Atlanta Falcons attire, but the newly hired defensive coordinator finds his team facing a similar problem: needing to improve its pass rush.
Despite a late surge, the Falcons ranked second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2024. Ulbrich, who spent 2015-20 as an assistant on Atlanta's staff, thinks turning the pass rush into a strength is a central part of building a quality defense -- which is why he said Monday he "absolutely" wants to elevate that aspect of his unit.
"There's no great defense that's ever lived in this league that didn't affect the quarterback," Ulbrich said. "You've got to affect the quarterback in two ways: Either we affect him physically, get him off the spot, sack him, hit him, or we affect him from the standpoint of from a coverage perspective and try to confuse him.
"You can't thrive in this league from a defensive perspective without a good pass rush."
Ulbrich knows firsthand what a thriving defense looks like.
After having one of the NFL's worst defenses in 2021, his first season as the New York Jets' defensive coordinator, Ulbrich -- with help from Jets head coach Robert Saleh -- spearheaded a unit that finished top five in yards allowed each of the past three seasons.
Dating back to 2022, Ulbrich's defense ranked No. 1 in total defense (305.7 yards per game), No. 1 in passing defense (183.5 yards per game), No. 5 in tackles for loss (269), No. 8 in sacks (136) and No. 9 in scoring defense (21.1 points per game), according to Falcons communications.
The consummate success started up front.
"Affecting the quarterback is my top priority," Ulbrich said. "Getting them off the spot, hits, all those things. In New York, we did that at a high clip."
The challenge for Ulbrich now becomes building similar results in Atlanta, which hasn't seen a top-10 pass rush since 2004. The Falcons have a few pieces to help lay the foundation.
Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie led the team with six sacks in his third professional season. Inside linebacker Kaden Elliss had five sacks and a team-high 16 quarterback hits -- his versatility should give Ulbrich options. Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who spent his first six NFL seasons in the Falcons' facility with Ulbrich, had 12 quarterback hits in 2024.
Atlanta needs more pieces -- but Ulbrich is adamant that pass rush success doesn't come down to manpower alone.
"It's a combination of a lot of things," Ulbrich said. "It's not just the men all the time. Sometimes it's the scheme. Sometimes it's the context of the game. There's a lot of things that go into that. In New York, we didn't operate with a ton of leads.
"That's another factor that doesn't always get accounted for where you get opportunities to let your guys jump out their shoes and just go because you're defending 50-50 ball all the time."
The Falcons hope to be playing with the lead more often in 2025 due to a promising cast of young pieces offensively, led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., newly named Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Drake London.
But for Atlanta to maximize its offense, it needs to take a significant step forward defensively -- or else it may relive past nightmares.
The Falcons lost their last two games in overtime while their offense never touched the ball. Matt Ryan, the franchise's all-time passing leader, had only one top 10 defense in his 14 seasons under center. That year -- 2017 -- resulted in a playoff win and a narrow loss on the road to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris acknowledged in early January there's a heightened sense of urgency to win with the players Atlanta has on offense. Now, it needs to add more impact players defensively around Elliss, safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback A.J. Terrell.
Ulbrich said he'd like to say he will have "a lot" of input on the free agents the Falcons add, and he's confident in the collaborative energy within the building, starting at the top from Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.
Last offseason, Atlanta relied heavily on its position coaches and coordinators to build a plan of attack in free agency. Ulbrich expects that will happen again this spring, with every voice being heard, seen and valued, he said.
Because ultimately, players matter more than plays.
"I'd like to say the entire defensive staff is going to have a lot of input as far as how we build this defense," Ulbrich said. "I think that, especially from a defense perspective, all the scheme in the world is great, but the players make this thing come to life. They always have and they always will."
Ulbrich will take a deep dive on the Falcons' 2024 defense over the next two weeks, a process he hadn't yet immersed himself into when speaking Monday. So, he reserved comment on Atlanta's pass rush overall last season.
But it doesn't take film or deep dives to recognize the Falcons need help rushing the passer -- that's been an issue dating back to before Ulbrich's first stint, and one that's continued since the last few years of his tenure.
And now, it's an important early question to solve as he embarks on a goal many others have fallen short of: bringing the Falcons a legitimate pass rush.
"It's going to be an absolute priority," Ulbrich said, "and it's something that has to be fixed."