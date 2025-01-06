Falcons Non-Committal on Defensive Coordinator Jimmy Lake's Future
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was non-committal on defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake's future.
Morris, asked during his end-of-season press conference Monday whether he expects Lake to return, said the Falcons still have to evaluate all of their coaches, players and entire program operation -- a process that starts right away.
"We'll have a couple of days, couple weeks, to evaluate everything," Morris said. "We have a chance to get back together and really talk about these things and that's the process that happens now. There'll never be anything that's the same in the National Football League, whether it's players, whether it's coaches, since I've been lucky enough to be in the league.
"That's just how it is. We'll do those things now."
The Falcons' defense had a tale of two seasons.
Atlanta entered its Week 12 bye ranked No. 18 in takeaways and run defense, No. 25 in total yards and pass defense, No. 26 in scoring and No. 32 -- dead last -- in sacks.
But after a bye week spent self-scouting, the Falcons' defense, by in large, turned the corner.
Over the final six games, the Falcons ranked No. 5 in total defense, third in sacks (21), tied for 12th in takeaways (eight) and No. 15 in scoring (24.8 points per game).
For its collective body of work, Atlanta finished the season No. 15 in run defense (120.6 yards allowed per game), No. 22 in pass defense (224.5 yards allowed per game), No. 23 in total defense (345.2 yards allowed per game) and No. 23 in scoring (24.9 points per game).
The Falcons finished the season with back-to-back overtime losses en route to an 8-9 record and seventh consecutive year without a playoff appearance.