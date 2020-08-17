Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Deion Jones

The Falcons linebacker core has been one of the most consistent groups on the team in recent years.

Dan Quinn has a certain vision for his players, and it’s fast and physical.

If it’s anybody that embodies that on the team, it would most definitely be the linebackers.

The group will look different this season with the departure of De’Vondre Campbell and the addition of new players, but there is still one that remains.

His name is Deion Jones.

2019 Recap

After an injury-riddled season in 2018, Jones returned in 2019 and started in all 16 games. Most notably, it looked like he hadn’t lost a step.

He recorded 110 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and one interception.

Jones is mostly recognized for his speed as a linebacker, but it’s his coverage skills that set him apart from most in the league.

In a division with fast running backs like Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffery, Jones is able to track them down out of the backfield and stay with them toe-to-toe.

If they need him to line up on a tight end, he could do it. He even has the intangibles to keep up with some of the wide receivers in the league.

Jones ability to control the middle of the field is important for the Falcons defense, and his eye for making changes on the defense has been good as well.

If it’s one thing that Jones does a lot, it’s intercept the ball from the quarterbacks in his division.

In the last game of the season in overtime, Jones picked off Jameis Winston and returned it for a touchdown to win the game. Drew Brees is quite familiar with that kind of story.

2020 Preview

In order for the defense to take the next step, Jones may have to do more than he’s accustomed to.

One spot that Jones has to improve on in his game is stopping the run. He has the speed to fill the gaps, but he doesn’t have the size to get past big linemen.

He also may be asked to do more with the loss of Campbell. He was the Falcons leading tackler and was great at covering tight ends.

The Falcons have other options to replace Campbell, but they may not bring the same production as him.

As the leader of the Falcons defense, it’ll be up to Jones to teach the other linebackers around him so they can all be on the same page.

Nevertheless, it’s what Jones has been doing in his past 4 years in the league that has made him one of the best linebackers in the league today.

As long as he’s in the middle of the field, the Falcons defense has a chance of making a play.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook