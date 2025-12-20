Falcon Report

Falcons vs. Cardinals Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 16

The Atlanta Falcons are heading west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. See below for how you can tune in to watch or listen to Sunday's game.
Garrett Chapman|
Atlanta FalconsArizona Cardinals

GLENDALE – The Atlanta Falcons are back in action on Sunday after a brief ‘mini-bye’ after a big win over their division rivals down in Tampa. Up next is a trip out west to face off with a struggling Arizona Cardinals team that has lost its last six games. 

Meanwhile, the Falcons will be looking to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season. 

Can the Falcons find a way to continue their winning ways against the Cardinals on Sunday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 16 game. 

Falcons vs. Cardinals: Stats to Know

  • Falcons Offense: 20.1 PPG (26th), 340.4 YPG (14th), 217.7 Passing YPG (16th), 122.7 Rushing YPG (12th), 24th in EPA/play
  • Falcons Defense: 24.4 PPG Allowed (22nd), 323.6 YPG Allowed (14th), 195.6 Passing YPG Allowed (8th), 127.9 Rushing YPG Allowed (25th), 21st in EPA/play Allowed
  • Cardinals Offense: 21.6 PPG (21st), 333.4 YPG (17th), 238.8 Passing YPG (7th), 95.0 Rushing YPG (26th), 20th in EPA/play
  • Cardinals Defense: 27.7 PPG Allowed (27th), 351.1 YPG Allowed (26th), 226.6 Passing YPG Allowed (21st), 124.5 Rushing YPG Allowed (21st), 25th in EPA/play Allowed

Falcons vs. Cardinals: Odds, Spread, Total

Spread 

  • Cardinals +3.0 (-118) 
  • Falcons -3.0 (-102) 

Moneyline 

  • Cardinals +135 
  • Falcons -160

Total 

  • OVER/UNDER 48.0 (-110) 

Falcons vs. Cardinals: How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET 
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ 
  • How to Watch (Stream): FOX
  • Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst), and Sarah Kustok (sideline)
  • How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
  • Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
  • Cardinals Record: 3-11
  • Falcons Record: 5-9

Falcons vs. Cardinals: Injury Report

Cardinals Injury Report 

  • WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) – QUES
  • LB Cody Simon (knee/ankle) – QUES
  • S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) – QUES
  • WR Xavier Weaver (hamstring) – QUES
  • DL L.J. Collier (knee) – QUES
  • OL Evan Brown (not injury related – personal) – OUT
  • CB Darren Hall (concussion) – OUT
  • OL Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) – OUT
  • CB Max Melton (heel) – OUT
  • S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report 

  • WR Drake London (knee) – QUES
  • Edge James Pearce Jr. (foot) – QUES
  • DL Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder) – QUES
  • WR KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder) – OUT
  • CB Mike Hughes (ankle) – OUT
Garrett Chapman
