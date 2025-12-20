Falcons vs. Cardinals Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 16

GLENDALE – The Atlanta Falcons are back in action on Sunday after a brief ‘mini-bye’ after a big win over their division rivals down in Tampa. Up next is a trip out west to face off with a struggling Arizona Cardinals team that has lost its last six games.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will be looking to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Can the Falcons find a way to continue their winning ways against the Cardinals on Sunday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 16 game.

Falcons vs. Cardinals: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense: 20.1 PPG (26th), 340.4 YPG (14th), 217.7 Passing YPG (16th), 122.7 Rushing YPG (12th), 24th in EPA/play

Falcons Defense: 24.4 PPG Allowed (22nd), 323.6 YPG Allowed (14th), 195.6 Passing YPG Allowed (8th), 127.9 Rushing YPG Allowed (25th), 21st in EPA/play Allowed

Cardinals Offense: 21.6 PPG (21st), 333.4 YPG (17th), 238.8 Passing YPG (7th), 95.0 Rushing YPG (26th), 20th in EPA/play

Cardinals Defense: 27.7 PPG Allowed (27th), 351.1 YPG Allowed (26th), 226.6 Passing YPG Allowed (21st), 124.5 Rushing YPG Allowed (21st), 25th in EPA/play Allowed

Falcons vs. Cardinals: Odds, Spread, Total

Spread

Cardinals +3.0 (-118)

Falcons -3.0 (-102)

Moneyline

Cardinals +135

Falcons -160

Total

OVER/UNDER 48.0 (-110)

Falcons vs. Cardinals: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

How to Watch (Stream): FOX

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst), and Sarah Kustok (sideline)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Cardinals Record: 3-11

Falcons Record: 5-9

Falcons vs. Cardinals: Injury Report

Cardinals Injury Report

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) – QUES

LB Cody Simon (knee/ankle) – QUES

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) – QUES

WR Xavier Weaver (hamstring) – QUES

DL L.J. Collier (knee) – QUES

OL Evan Brown (not injury related – personal) – OUT

CB Darren Hall (concussion) – OUT

OL Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) – OUT

CB Max Melton (heel) – OUT

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

WR Drake London (knee) – QUES

Edge James Pearce Jr. (foot) – QUES