Falcons vs. Cardinals Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 16
In this story:
GLENDALE – The Atlanta Falcons are back in action on Sunday after a brief ‘mini-bye’ after a big win over their division rivals down in Tampa. Up next is a trip out west to face off with a struggling Arizona Cardinals team that has lost its last six games.
Meanwhile, the Falcons will be looking to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.
Can the Falcons find a way to continue their winning ways against the Cardinals on Sunday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 16 game.
Falcons vs. Cardinals: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 20.1 PPG (26th), 340.4 YPG (14th), 217.7 Passing YPG (16th), 122.7 Rushing YPG (12th), 24th in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 24.4 PPG Allowed (22nd), 323.6 YPG Allowed (14th), 195.6 Passing YPG Allowed (8th), 127.9 Rushing YPG Allowed (25th), 21st in EPA/play Allowed
- Cardinals Offense: 21.6 PPG (21st), 333.4 YPG (17th), 238.8 Passing YPG (7th), 95.0 Rushing YPG (26th), 20th in EPA/play
- Cardinals Defense: 27.7 PPG Allowed (27th), 351.1 YPG Allowed (26th), 226.6 Passing YPG Allowed (21st), 124.5 Rushing YPG Allowed (21st), 25th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Cardinals: Odds, Spread, Total
Spread
- Cardinals +3.0 (-118)
- Falcons -3.0 (-102)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +135
- Falcons -160
Total
- OVER/UNDER 48.0 (-110)
Falcons vs. Cardinals: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ
- How to Watch (Stream): FOX
- Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst), and Sarah Kustok (sideline)
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Cardinals Record: 3-11
- Falcons Record: 5-9
Falcons vs. Cardinals: Injury Report
Cardinals Injury Report
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) – QUES
- LB Cody Simon (knee/ankle) – QUES
- S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) – QUES
- WR Xavier Weaver (hamstring) – QUES
- DL L.J. Collier (knee) – QUES
- OL Evan Brown (not injury related – personal) – OUT
- CB Darren Hall (concussion) – OUT
- OL Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) – OUT
- CB Max Melton (heel) – OUT
- S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) – OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- WR Drake London (knee) – QUES
- Edge James Pearce Jr. (foot) – QUES
- DL Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder) – QUES
- WR KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder) – OUT
- CB Mike Hughes (ankle) – OUT
