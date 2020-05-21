Falcons announce signing of LB Deone Bucannon

It appears the Atlanta Falcons weren’t done with their additions nor were they out of money. The Falcons added to their linebacker corp with the signing of Deone Bucannon.

Bucannon played 14 games last season. He started the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ended the year with the New York Giants.

Bucannon was a former first-round selection of the Arizona Cardinals. In 70 games with the Cardinals he tallied 406 tackles in his five seasons in the desert.

Bucannon was drafted as a safety out of Washington State University. Bucannon is only 27-years-old and has plenty of speed and athletic ability that makes him a versatile option for the Falcons who already have Deion Jones slotted in at the middle linebacker position.

De’Vondre Campbell has moved on to the Cardinals this offseason. The Falcons didn’t add much in the early stages of free agency before drafting Mykal Walker in the fourth round out of Fresno State University. Foye Oluokun is entering his third season with the Falcons and could be in line to play a role similar to the one he’s played the last two years or an expanded one in relief of the departed Campbell.

Bucannon fills in with LaRoy Reynolds as potential veteran backups and special team aces to provide depth for the unit that appears to be in a bit of transition after losing one of its long-time parts.

Atlanta will gain $11 million in cap space on June 1 when Desmond Trufant’s designated post-June 1 cut becomes official. This space will presumably be used to sign Bucannon as well as their 2020 draft picks.