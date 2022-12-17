What to Expect in QB Desmond Ridder's First Falcons Start

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has yet to take the field for a regular season game ... but what should fans expect to see come Sunday's contest with the New Orleans Saints?

The Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday in a critical game for their playoff hopes - and will be doing so with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder under center.

Ridder, 23, won't just be making his first start ... he'll be playing his first career snaps as a professional, in what's expected to be a hostile Caesars Superdome.

Twice named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Ridder has extensive collegiate experience but hasn't seen the field since his impressive three-game run in the preseason.

So, what should fans expect from the former Cincinnati Bearcat?

First Series

The opening drive should be firmly about getting Ridder comfortable and into the flow of the game. As such, anticipate the Falcons to come out run-heavy, giving Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier chances to make plays on the ground.

However, the run game can only do so much, and a key part of getting Ridder up to speed will be incorporating his arm. As such, look for a few high percentage quick hitters, including receiver screens and hitch routes. Confidence and comfortability are key and keeping things simple early builds both.

Above all else, watch for creativity from coach and offensive play caller Arthur Smith, who's put together impressive beginning scripts multiple times this year.

Strong Rushing Attack

The Falcons are the only team in the league with more runs than passes, and while Ridder's presence could change that, Atlanta's built its identity around running the ball and there's no need to drastically change that, especially with a rookie signal caller.

Moreover, the Saints rank just No. 19 run defense, allowing 125 yards per game. In the Week 1 meeting between these two teams, Atlanta ran for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries, averaging nearly 5.3 yards per carry.

Patterson had 22 runs for 120 yards and a score, while quarterback Marcus Mariota had 12 for 77 and another touchdown. Look for the Falcons to come out and establish the run early, because a good ground game is a young quarterback's best friend.

"Spark" in Passing Game?

Smith cited the need for more production and a potential "spark" in going to Ridder, and there's little reason to expect the Falcons will restrict him providing exactly that.

Ridder thrives with routes centered over the middle of the field, including play action "dagger" concepts, where he had plenty of success against the New York Jets in the preseason. At Cincinnati, his accuracy throwing right tended to falter, making that something to keep an eye on.

But also, part of the reason Atlanta made the move is because Mariota greatly struggled hitting deep shots. If Ridder can connect on a few, it leads to lighter boxes, which opens up the running game. Expect a few vertical concepts from Smith, and if Ridder's successful, it could take Atlanta's offense to a different level.

Final Numbers

The Saints have the NFL's No. 10 pass defense, letting up just 203 yards per game. Coach Dennis Allen's unit does a good job of disguising looks and could have Ridder's head spinning, like it did for 55 minutes against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But ultimately, Ridder's in line for a ho-hum afternoon, something along the lines of 15 of 26 for 188 yards, one touchdown, one interception and three runs for 13 yards.

Closing Thoughts

The Falcons aren't going to overreact off of one game, and neither should the fans. The reality is Ridder's debut likely won't be historically good or bad, but rather somewhere in between - and that's a fine place to start. The true test - the one that defines where he stands in Atlanta's long-term plans - is where he goes from here, and how fast he gets there.

The Falcons and Saints are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here