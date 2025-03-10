Lions Beat Falcons to Former New York Jets Cornerback
Another impact free agent defender familiar to Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is off the board.
The Detroit Lions signed cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal with $32 million fully guaranteed, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz. Reed was widely regarded as one of the top cornerbacks available this spring.
Reed spent the past three seasons with Ulbrich on the New York Jets, starting all 46 appearances. Across 14 games in 2024, Reed collected 64 tackles and a team-high 11 passes defended.
Ulbrich noted his fondness for Reed in December.
"I love DJ to death," Ulbrich said. "He's a guy that stands for everything that we believe in here, the way he plays, style of play is competitive, tough, scrappy."
Despite his lack of size, the 5'9", 188-pound Reed played outside corner for Ulbrich and the Jets, and he figured to be a plausible solution opposite starting cornerback A.J. Terrell.
But Reed was expected to receive a large contract, and he did. Atlanta, which has significant needs at every level of its defense, seemed like a longshot to meet Reed's demands.
As a result, another former Jet standout won't be following Ulbrich to Atlanta. Reed joins a fast-growing list that already includes linebacker Jamien Sherwood, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and outside linebacker Haason Reddick.
The Falcons, meanwhile, are still searching for upgrades to a defense that finished No. 15 in run defense (120.6 yards allowed per game), No. 22 in pass defense (224.5 yards allowed per game), No. 23 in total defense (345.2 yards allowed per game) and No. 23 in scoring (24.9 points per game).
NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.