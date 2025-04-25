BREAKING: Falcons Draft Georgia EDGE Jalon Walker
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons selected University of Georgia edge defender Jalon Walker with the 15th pick in the 2025 draft.
Walker is the first Bulldog the Falcons have taken in the first round in franchise history. He played off-ball linebacker at Georgia, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Walker as a defensive end, perhaps signifying the team's hopes of playing him on the edge.
Walker led Georgia with 10.5 tackles for loss this season. At 6'2", 245 pounds, Walker is explosive, rangy and capable of making game-changing plays as both an inside linebacker and edge rusher.
The 21-year-old Walker had 61 tackles this season while playing more snaps at inside linebacker than rushing the passer, but he still recorded 34 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
During his pro day, Walker said he believed the Falcons would be an enjoyable landing spot.
“It would be great," Walker said March 12. "The relationship I’ve built with them from the combine and the conversations that we had, not just only on the football side of it, I’d love to stay in contact with those coaches and their staff.
"They are great and wonderful people. I just appreciate them making the process great and nice for me.”
With the selection of Walker, pressure turns toward Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to maximize his skill set. Walker already holds Ulbrich in high regards.
“His plan is a visionary plan," Walker said about Ulbrich on March 12. "I’m with a visionary plan because it’s part of life and how you want to be successful. Whatever he’s with, I’m with. I appreciate the opportunity.”
Now, Walker gets to play within Ulbrich's system moving forward.