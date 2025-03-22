Falcons Showing Draft Interest in Small School Standout OL
The Atlanta Falcons' pursuit of protecting prospective franchise quarterback Michael Penix Jr. may take them to Williamsburg, Virginia, and the College of William & Mary.
There stands 2025 NFL draft prospect Charles Grant, a likely Day 2 pick who started his final 36 college games at left tackle and allowed only two sacks over the past three seasons.
Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford traveled to Williamsburg to watch Grant's pro day workout, according to Sportskeeda draft analyst Tony Pauline. Offensive line coaches from the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears were also present.
The 6'5", 311-pound Grant has 34 3/4-inch arms, giving him plenty of size and length to stick at left tackle. Pauline noted some teams believe Grant can kick inside to play guard or center, but he's more than capable of staying at left tackle.
Grant is highly athletic and is well suited for zone-rushing teams like Atlanta. He fires off the ball, climbs well moving to the second level and has success attaching himself to linebackers. The Portsmouth, Va., native has fluid hips and can seal backside rushing lanes.
As a pass protector, Grant's quick and feet length help him keep defenders in front of him, but he's inconsistent with his punch timing, pad level and anchor, and he may struggle early against power rushers.
A two-time FCS All-American, Grant has an off-field resume as strong as his on-field performance. In 2023, he was a finalist for the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian Award by the Touchdown Club of Richmond and made the Coastal Athletic Association Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.
Grant was also a team captain and an American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team nominee in 2024.
The Falcons' offensive line is mostly set for 2025.
Jake Matthews and Matthew Bergeron will start at left tackle and left guard, respectively, and All-Pro Chris Lindstrom will start at right guard. Right tackle Kaleb McGary is entering a contract year, but he's set to start for the seventh consecutive campaign.
At center, Atlanta figures to re-sign center Ryan Neuzil, who's currently a restricted free agent. The Falcons lost three-year starter Drew Dalman to the Chicago Bears in free agency.
Should Atlanta draft Grant, he'd likely spend 2025 as a reserve lineman with eyes toward replacing McGary in 2026. But with Grant expected to be a top-100 pick, the Falcons -- who currently have two picks in the top 46 but none between No. 50 and No. 118 -- must decide whether they're fine with adding depth over addressing defensive needs.