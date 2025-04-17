Falcons Continue Showing Draft Interest in Georgia's Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker
The Atlanta Falcons have seen lots of Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams and linebacker Jalon Walker during the 2025 NFL draft process.
Atlanta met with both projected first-round picks prior to attending Georgia's pro day March 12. Walker attended the Falcons' local pro day April 11, and Williams visited the Falcons on April 16.
Walker and Williams worked out in front of evaluators Thursday -- and the Falcons sent assistant general manager Kyle Smith and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to watch, according to The Athletic's Josh Kendall. Atlanta, which holds the No. 15 pick in the 2025 draft, may be out of range for both Bulldogs, but it's far from a guarantee.
And for as fond of the Falcons are of Williams and Walker, the two Georgia standouts are similarly high on Atlanta's organization.
"Man, it would be nice," Williams said at Georgia's pro day. "It would be a blessing to be back home in the state of Georgia. It would be great to play for the Atlanta Falcons.
"Love the GM, love the head coach."
Williams, a 6'5", 260-pounder with 34 3/8-inch arms, is ranked among the top pass rushers in the 2025 draft class. Twice a second-team All-SEC selection, Williams finished his career in Athens with 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss across 40 games.
The 20-year-old Williams suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain in the season opener against Clemson on Aug. 31 but played through it the remainder of the year. He finished 2024 with five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss to go along with 26 pressures.
Walker, who led Georgia with 10.5 tackles for loss this season, is a different type of defender. At 6'2", 245 pounds, Walker is explosive, rangy and capable of making game-changing plays as both an inside linebacker and edge rusher.
The 21-year-old Walker had 61 tackles this season while playing more snaps at inside linebacker than rushing the passer, but he still recorded 34 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
Walker has been projected in the top 10 more frequently than Williams, though his lack of a defined role may cause him to slide to Atlanta's choice -- and Walker believes the Falcons would be an enjoyable landing spot.
“It would be great," Walker said March 12. "The relationship I’ve built with them from the combine and the conversations that we had, not just only on the football side of it, I’d love to stay in contact with those coaches and their staff.
"They are great and wonderful people. I just appreciate them making the process great and nice for me.”
Should the Falcons draft Walker, pressure turns toward Ulbrich to maximize his skill set. Walker already holds Ulbrich in high regards.
“His plan is a visionary plan," Walker said about Ulbrich. "I’m with a visionary plan because it’s part of life and how you want to be successful. Whatever he’s with, I’m with. I appreciate the opportunity.”
The 2025 NFL draft runs April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.