Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Primer: Picks, Needs, Projections
Months of scouting players, visiting schools, attending pro days and hosting prospects at team headquarters culminates in a three-day shot for the Atlanta Falcons to upgrade their roster and snap a seven-year playoff drought.
The 2025 NFL draft spans Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wis., just outside of Lambeau Field. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. Thursday on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.
Here's a look at all-things Falcons, from total picks to mock draft projections as the moment of truth draws closer.
What picks do the Falcons have?
Atlanta has only five selections, tied with the Washington Commanders for the second-fewest in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings are last with four picks.
Here's when the Falcons pick in each round:
Round 1, No. 15 overall
Round 2, No. 46 overall
Round 4, No. 118 overall
Round 7, No. 218 overall
Round 7, No. 242 overall
The Falcons traded their third-round pick to the New England Patriots for outside linebacker Matthew Judon in mid-August, and they lost their fifth-round pick for tampering with quarterback Kirk Cousins, receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner in free agency of 2024.
Atlanta dealt its sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for receiver Van Jefferson in a trade during the 2023 season.
The Falcons' two seventh-round choices initially belonged to a pair of Los Angeles teams -- they received one from the Rams in the Jefferson trade and another from the Chargers in exchange for quarterback Taylor Heinicke last August.
What time will the Falcons make their pick?
Going off recent history at No. 15 overall, the New York Jets' selection in 2023 was announced at 10 p.m., and the Indianapolis Colts' pick in 2024 came at roughly 9:53 p.m.
So, if one doesn't want to watch the entire event but aspires to see the Falcons on the clock, turn your television over at around 9:45 p.m., just to be safe.
What are the Falcons' biggest needs?
The Falcons finished second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2024. They need to add both edge rushers and defensive tackles, and could also use more help at linebacker.
Atlanta returns its top four cornerbacks from last season, but adding high-end talent around A.J. Terrell and finding a solution in the slot is also on the table. The Falcons can also upgrade at safety next to Jessie Bates III.
Offensively, Atlanta is in the market for an offensive tackle -- with left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr., right tackle Kaleb McGary is the blindside protector. McGary's contract expires after 2025. One name to watch is William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant, who visited the Falcons during the process, and Atlanta's offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, attended Grant's pro day.
Who are the Falcons drafting?
Atlanta, which has drafted offensive skill position players in each of general manager Terry Fontenot's four seasons at the helm, has been commonly tied to pass rushers in the 2025 draft.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris visited Marshall University's pro day, where outside linebacker Mike Green had an impressive workout, and Morris also attended Texas A&M's pre-draft showcase. The Aggies are led by defensive end Shemar Stewart but have two likely second-round picks in defensive end Nic Scourton and defensive tackle Shemar Turner.
Morris's pro day rounds included trips to Ohio State and Georgia. The Falcons have spent time with Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker and defensive end Mykel Williams, among others.
The latest name gaining steam is Tennessee outside linebacker James Pearce Jr., who the Falcons hosted for an official-30 visit during the pre-draft process.
Here's who the NFL's top insiders and draft experts project the Falcons to take in the first round:
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: Jalon Walker, linebacker Georgia
The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Mykel Williams, defensive end, Georgia
ESPN's Matt Miller: James Pearce Jr., outside linebacker, Tennessee
CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones: James Pearce Jr., outside linebacker, Tennessee
Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer: James Pearce Jr., outside linebacker, Tennessee
ESPN's Peter Schrager: Jihaad Campbell, linebacker, Alabama
ESPN's Field Yates: Mike Green, outside linebacker, Marshall