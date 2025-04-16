Falcons Host SEC Pass Rusher, Small School Sleeper OL on Draft Visits
The 2025 NFL draft is eight days, and Wednesday is the final day teams can hold official-30 visits with prospects. The Atlanta Falcons capitalized on the opportunity.
Atlanta hosted a pair of potential top 100 picks Wednesday, as NFL Network reported the Falcons welcomed LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson and William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant to the team's facility.
Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford attended Grant's pro day at William & Mary last month. The 6'5", 311-pound Grant has 34 3/4-inch arms, giving him plenty of size and length to stick at tackle, though some teams believe he can kick inside to guard.
Grant, a team captain and an American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team nominee in 2024, is highly athletic and is well suited for zone-rushing teams like Atlanta.
A two-time FCS All-American, Grant has an off-field resume as strong as his on-field performance. In 2023, he was a finalist for the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian Award by the Touchdown Club of Richmond and made the Coastal Athletic Association Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.
Swinson, meanwhile, is a powerful rusher who sets a strong edge, can knock back tackles and produced well in 2024, recording 8.5 sacks. The 6’4”, 255-pound Swinson, who spent 2020-22 at Oregon before transferring to LSU, added 58 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles en route to second-team All-SEC honors.
The Douglasville, Georgia, native isn’t overly athletic, and he needs to refine his pass rush plan and add more nuance to his rushes. But with his size, strength and pedigree, Swinson has the tools to make his way into a rotation early in his career.
Pro Football Focus recently named Swinson as a strong Day 2 fit for the Falcons.
"The Falcons need to find creative ways to add starting-caliber players to their defense deep into the draft," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote. "Even in a class stacked with pass rushers, Swinson’s profile stands out as one of the best with his 12.8 pass-rush productivity rating surpassing even that of the class' top talent at the position ,Abdul Carter(12.4)."
The 2025 NFL draft runs from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.