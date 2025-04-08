'Ascending Talent' at Edge Rusher Named Best Fit for Falcons
Just about everybody and their mother has the Atlanta Falcons grabbing an edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Based on recent history, though, that's far from a guarantee.
The Falcons have much preferred selecting pass rushers in the second round than the first.
If general manager Terry Fontenot decides to deploy the same strategy again, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron has the perfect target -- LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson.
Cameron named Swinson the best fit for the Falcons on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Falcons need to find creative ways to add starting-caliber players to their defense deep into the draft," Cameron wrote. "Even in a class stacked with pass rushers, Swinson’s profile stands out as one of the best with his 12.8 pass-rush productivity rating surpassing even that of the class' top talent at the position, Abdul Carter (12.4)."
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein raved about the late college development that Swinson had at LSU.
"Late bloomer with big hands, long arms and a frame to carry more muscle," Zierlein wrote. "Swinson is an ascending talent with the demeanor, traits and talent to become a good starter as a 3-4 rush linebacker."
In the prospect guide from NFL.com, Swinson is in the tier of players with the label "will eventually be plus starter." The Falcons, though, need edge rushing help immediately. While the team added Leonard Floyd this offseason, the Falcons could use a young stud pass rusher to improve their 31st-sack ranking from last season.
Swinson might not be the answer to achieve that goal in 2025. Then if Swinson is ready to significantly contribute in 2026, Floyd might not be with the team. Floyd signed a one-year contract to join the Falcons this offseason.
That doesn't mean the Falcons shouldn't target Swinson. He might just be only part of the answer. The full solution might be to still target one of the top edge rushers -- Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Mike Green or James Pearce Jr. -- at No. 15 overall in the first round and also Swinson in the second.
With only three selections before the seventh round, the Falcons might not feel like they have the luxury of double dipping at edge rusher in the 2025 draft. They have a lot of defensive needs and offensive positions that need more depth.
But could Fontenot double dip to solve the team's biggest roster issue?
The Falcons double dipped at quarterback last year. At least at edge rusher, the two prospects could play at the same time and will be significantly cheaper than Kirk Cousins was in free agency.
Technically, the Falcons did double dip at defensive end in last year's draft. But that happened in the third and fourth round, not with the team's top two selections.
In conclusion, Swinson is a name Falcons fans should keep an eye on during the second day of the draft. Atlanta holds the No. 46 overall pick in the second round.
In a deep edge rushing class, though, the Falcons shouldn't rule out adding more than one prospect at the position.