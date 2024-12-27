Falcons WR Drake London's Game Status Revealed at Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons' offense will be at full strength against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Falcons receiver Drake London, who was listed as limited in an estimation for Wednesday's practice (the Falcons were off due to Christmas but required to have an injury report) and was also limited Thursday due to a knee injury, participated fully Friday, has no injury status entering Sunday's game and will play against the Commanders.
London has battled injuries for much of the past two months but hasn't missed any time. He was on the injury report eight times from Nov. 6-29 due to a groin injury, landed on the injury report Dec. 20 with a knee injury and hurt his hamstring in Atlanta's 34-7 victory over the New York Giants on Dec. 22.
Yet the 23-year-old keeps playing -- and he's 22 receiving yards away from his first 1,000-yard season as a professional.
Atlanta's game report isn't unblemished, however. Defensive backs Antonio Hamilton Sr. (quad) and Kevin King (concussion) will not play Sunday. King's role on defense has expanded in recent weeks, while Hamilton spends most of his time on special teams.
The Falcons don't have any players listed as questionable or doubtful.
Receiver KhaDarel Hodge was questionable entering last week's game against the Giants due to a rib injury, and he warmed up pre-game with a significant wrap around his stomach, but he ultimately played. Hodge was limited in Friday's practice but will play Sunday.
Atlanta (8-7) and Washington (10-5) will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.